The sessions featured a presentation on recent developments in the Kuwaiti capital market and Boursa Kuwait’s latest products, as well as a panel discussion on the outlook for the Kuwaiti economy amid current geopolitical developments

Kuwait City - As part of its efforts to advance investor relations practices, reinforce transparency and support the development of the Kuwaiti capital market, Boursa Kuwait hosted an event entitled “Kuwait Capital Market Outlook: Market Developments and Investor Perspectives” on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, bringing together representatives from the exchange, the economic research sector and investor relations professionals from listed companies.

Organized in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and its Kuwait Chapter, the event explored market prospects and economic perspectives while facilitating an exchange of views on key financial developments in Kuwait.

The meeting opened with welcome remarks from Mr. Fahad Abdulmohsen Al-Besher, IR Director of Boursa Kuwait and Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Head of the MEIRA Kuwait Chapter and Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Zain Group.

Investor relations in times of volatility

The discussions took on particular significance amid the heightened geopolitical uncertainty witnessed across the region in recent months and its impact on investor sentiment and economic activity. They also highlighted the importance of listed companies remaining prepared to navigate these developments by maintaining clear communication channels and ensuring timely disclosure to preserve market confidence.

“The strategic partnership between Boursa Kuwait and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the foundations of investor relations across Kuwait’s capital market,” said IR Director at Boursa Kuwait Mr. Fahad Abdulmohsen AlBesher.

“Effective investor engagement, transparent disclosure and consistent corporate communication are no longer supplementary practices and have become essential to strengthening market confidence, reinforcing corporate credibility and supporting long-term capital formation,” he said.

Al-Besher affirmed that Boursa Kuwait continues to support listed companies in adopting the latest international best practices to enhance the effectiveness of investor communication and reinforce Kuwait’s position as a trusted investment destination.

Structural upgrades and product development strengthen market resilience

In his presentation, Senior Director of Product Development and Data Services Mr. Ahmad Mohammad Al-Jasem showcased the progress of the Market Development Program, highlighting the pivotal role of structural reforms in enhancing the resilience of the operational environment, its ability to absorb volatility and the stability of trading amid the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty.

Al-Jasem explained that the latest series of substantial enhancements, which included the implementation of the Central Counterparty system (CCP), the activation of cash settlements through the Central Bank of Kuwait’s KASSIP system, the upgrade of brokerage firms to Qualified Broker status and the development of closing auction mechanisms, has served as an important safeguard by improving the efficiency of clearing and settlement processes and reducing operational risks. These enhancements have further strengthened the confidence of regulatory authorities and the investment community in the market’s efficiency and ability to withstand external shocks.

“Expanding the product base through the introduction of fixed-income instruments, including bonds and sukuk, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), represents a strategic step toward providing a broader range of investment and financing options that enable investors to hedge and manage risk effectively during challenging periods,” he added.

“This solid foundation also paves the way for the transition to the new trading system and the introduction of financial derivatives, supporting the development of a deeper financial market characterized by the highest standards of transparency and global competitiveness.”

Market outlook and economic perspectives: structural resilience and strategic disclosure

The event featured a fireside chat examining the key dimensions of the current economic landscape. Moderated by Ms. Eman Alawadhi, Group Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at KIPCO, the session hosted Chief Economist at the National Bank of Kuwait Mr. Daniel Kaye, who presented an insightful analytical framework for the investment community and listed companies, exploring the direct and indirect implications of geopolitical developments for the local and regional business environment.

Discussions covered their impact on energy markets, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, banking liquidity and credit growth, as well as the resulting implications for Kuwait’s sovereign credit rating and the resilience of its financial sector. They also highlighted the pivotal role of investor relations professionals during periods of uncertainty.

Participants agreed that clear and consistent disclosure is no longer merely a regulatory requirement, but a strategic tool that enables companies to communicate their operational and financial resilience and helps markets assess risks fairly without being driven by short-term shifts in sentiment.

Commenting on the growth outlook, Mr. Kaye emphasized that Kuwait’s strong fiscal position and the role of government spending provide the non-oil economy with sufficient resilience to absorb geopolitical shocks, stating:

“The real challenge lies not just in overcoming the immediate impact of the crisis, but in maintaining the momentum of reforms and major development projects that will shape the quality of future growth.”

Addressing listed companies and investors, Mr. Kaye added, “The resilience of the recovery will depend on the stability of trade flows and financial conditions. During such critical periods, the true value of investor relations becomes particularly evident, as providing an accurate and transparent view of financing priorities and long-term plans is essential to preserving corporate credibility and sustaining the confidence of both local and international investors.”

Pillars of sustainability and strategic partnership

The event represents a key component of Boursa Kuwait’s corporate sustainability strategy and reflects its longstanding partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and its Kuwait Chapter, which aims to deepen the culture of governance and reinforce transparency in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, “Quality Education,” and Goal 17, “Partnerships for the Goals.” These efforts contribute to enhancing market efficiency and expanding knowledge among all stakeholders across the investment ecosystem.

“This meeting reflects the active role that Boursa Kuwait plays in advancing investor relations practices and strengthening communication between listed companies, capital markets and the investment community. Our engagements have become even more significant today, as rapidly evolving geopolitical developments and heightened uncertainty across the region have established new expectations for corporate communication,” said Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Head of the MEIRA Kuwait Chapter and Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Zain Group.

“At the same time, rising expectations from the investment community place greater responsibility on listed companies to enhance the quality of their disclosure, uphold transparency and maintain consistent communication in line with international best practices,” he added.

“The quality of disclosure and the clarity of investment messaging have become increasingly important, as investor relations has evolved into a strategic function that extends well beyond shareholder communications to building trust and supporting fair corporate valuations. This collaboration provides a pivotal platform that empowers listed companies to cultivate stronger relationships with investors, serving as an important safeguard for capital market stability while enhancing its regional and international competitiveness,” Abdal said.

Practical tools that make a lasting impact on market efficiency

The longstanding collaboration between Boursa Kuwait and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) has resulted in several high-value knowledge initiatives, most notably the “Investor Relations Best Practices Guide”, which serves as a strategic and practical reference that equips listed companies with the professional tools required to manage their communications with agility and efficiency during both stable and volatile market conditions.

These knowledge-building efforts complement Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing structural development initiatives, which aim to strengthen the capital market and broaden its horizons. Together, they directly reinforce Kuwait’s position as an attractive and sustainable investment destination, distinguished by high standards of efficiency and transparency.

As part of its corporate responsibility, Boursa Kuwait recognizes that its strategic success is closely linked to the prosperity of the national economy and the development of society. The exchange continues to lead and support initiatives that generate positive environmental and social impact while adopting international best practices in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. These efforts help advance financial literacy and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

The discussion forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s corporate sustainability strategy and builds on its longstanding strategic partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association and its Kuwait Chapter.

The collaboration reflects Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to promoting best practices in investor relations, strengthening standards of transparency and corporate governance and enhancing awareness and knowledge among market participants and is aligned with Goal 4 on Quality Education and Goal 17 on Partnerships for the Goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the years, Boursa Kuwait has collaborated with the Middle East Investor Relations Association to organize a series of webinars, panel discussions and workshops, as well as develop joint resources. These include the Investor Relations Best Practice Guide, which serves as an important reference for market participants and equips them with the knowledge and tools required to navigate investor relations effectively and professionally.

Boursa Kuwait has also launched several initiatives aimed at enabling companies and investors to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market and contributing to Kuwait’s position as an attractive and thriving investment destination, supported by an efficient and transparent capital market apparatus.