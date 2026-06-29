Manama, Bahrain: The University of Strathclyde Bahrain proudly celebrates a series of remarkable achievements by its students at the finals of the INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Competition 2026, highlighting the University's commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and to developing future leaders.

Leading the celebrations, student company Zeroil was crowned Company of the Year, securing the competition’s highest accolade at the national level. This prestigious achievement qualifies the team to represent the Kingdom of Bahrain and the University of Strathclyde Bahrain on the regional stage, where they will compete against winning student companies from across the MENA region.

Adding to the University's success, Hwana, another student-led company from the University of Strathclyde Bahrain, also advanced to the finals of the competition. Reaching the final stage among Bahrain’s most promising young entrepreneurial ventures reflects the level of creativity, dedication, and business acumen demonstrated by Strathclyde Bahrain students.

Further recognition came through Mohammed Khawajki, a Software Engineering student at the University, who was awarded the stc Bahrain Rising CEO Award, one of the competition’s most distinguished individual honours. The award recognises exceptional leadership and vision as well as identifying entrepreneurial potential among young business leaders.

The INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Competition is one of Bahrain’s most respected entrepreneurship programmes, providing students with hands-on experience in establishing and managing businesses while developing critical skills in innovation, leadership, teamwork and strategic thinking.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Scott MacGregor, President of the University of Strathclyde Bahrain, said: “We are immensely proud of our students and the exceptional achievements they have accomplished at the INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Competition. Winning the Company of the Year award, reaching the finals with two student companies, Zeroil and Hwana, and securing the stc Rising CEO Award are outstanding accomplishments that demonstrate the talent, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit of our students. These achievements reflect the quality of education, mentorship, innovation, and practical learning opportunities we strive to provide at the University of Strathclyde Bahrain.”

Professor MacGregor added: “Representing Bahrain on the regional stage is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Zeroil team. We wish them every success as they showcase Bahraini talent and innovation globally.”

These achievements reinforce the University’s mission of nurturing graduates who possess not only academic excellence but also the entrepreneurial mindset and leadership capabilities required to make a meaningful impact in their industries and communities.

For more information, please visit the University’s website: www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/bahrain and follow their social media account: https://www.instagram.com/strathclydebahrain.

For more information, please contact Munther Buhindi, Marketing Manager via email at munther.buhindi@strath.ac.uk

About the University of Strathclyde, Bahrain:

The University of Strathclyde, Bahrain, opened its doors in September, 2024, marking the University's first venture outside Scotland. The new international global campus offers eight carefully selected undergraduate programs tailored to meet the educational and professional demands of the region. These programs encompass a range of disciplines, ensuring students receive a comprehensive and globally relevant education. The Undergraduate Programs include:

BEng (Hons) – Chemical Engineering

BEng (Hons) – Civil Engineering

BEng (Hons) – Electronic & Electrical Engineering

BEng (Hons) – Mechanical Engineering

BSc (Hons) – Software Engineering

BSc (Hons) – Computer Science

Bachelor of Business Administration with Honours

Bachelor of Business Administration with Honours in Marketing

The postgraduate programmes include:

MSc in Finance

MSc in Economics & Finance

Location

Strategically located in Harbour Heights, the campus is based within a dynamic and bustling district in Bahrain. This prime location provides students with access to a vibrant community and various amenities, enhancing their overall university experience.

Features

The University of Strathclyde, Bahrain, boasts state-of-the-art facilities designed to support an engaging and interactive learning environment. Key features include:

Modern classrooms equipped with the latest educational technology

Advanced laboratories for hands-on learning and research

A comprehensive library offering a vast array of resources

Collaborative spaces for group work and innovation

Recreational facilities to support student well-being

History of the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland

Founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, has a rich history of academic excellence and innovation. It became a university in 1964 and has since grown to become a leading international technological university. Known for its commitment to research, education, and practical engagement with industry, the University of Strathclyde offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Its emphasis on practical learning and research excellence has made it a top choice for students worldwide.