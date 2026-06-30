Hosted on 6th July at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island campus. To register, visit: https://shorturl.at/Tj3Xs

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As Emirati students across the UAE begin making some of the most important decisions about their future, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is set to host the third edition of EduHub — an open house designed to help students and parents confidently navigate university life, academic pathways and career opportunities.

Taking place on 6th July at Zayed Theatre on the university’s Al Reem Island campus, the open house will give Emirati students and parents direct access to academic leaders, faculty members, admissions representatives, alumni and current students, while offering guidance on higher education pathways, admissions requirements and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s registration process for higher education institutions.

From exploring degree pathways and international exchange opportunities to gaining insight into student life and career prospects, EduHub aims to give families a clearer understanding of the opportunities available as students prepare for the next stage of their academic journey.

The event also reflects the UAE’s wider focus on developing future-ready Emirati talent, with more than 152,000 Emiratis employed in the private sector by mid-2025* under the country’s ongoing Emiratisation efforts.

As one of the UAE’s leading international universities established through a partnership between the Abu Dhabi government and Sorbonne University in Paris, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has built a strong reputation for combining globally recognised academic excellence with Emirati culture, values and ambitions. The university continues to support the UAE’s 'We the UAE 2031' vision through education, innovation and the development of future-ready Emirati talent.

Furthermore, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi supports talented and ambitious students through a range of scholarships designed to expand access to world-class education. These include the prestigious HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which provides full tuition support to Emirati students, alongside Excellence Scholarships of up to 100% for outstanding academic achievers from around the world.

The event programme will open with a welcome address by Farah Albeshr, Head of Student Experience Division at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and feature presentations from the university’s three academic schools — the School of Arts and Humanities, the School of Data, Science and Engineering, and the School of Law, Economics and Business — alongside alumni testimonials, student-led discussions, live Q&A sessions and guided campus tours.

Attendees will also gain insight into the university’s multilingual learning environment and campus experience, including student accommodation, sports facilities, collaborative learning spaces, extracurricular activities and the Gulf region’s biggest Francophone library.

Farah Albeshr, Head of Student Experience Division at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “Choosing a university is one of the most important decisions a student and family will make together. Through EduHub, we aim to create a welcoming environment where Emirati students and parents can explore opportunities confidently, ask questions openly and gain a deeper understanding of university life, while ensuring students remain connected to the UAE’s culture, values and future ambitions throughout their academic journey.”

She added: “We look forward to welcoming prospective Emirati students to our campus, introducing them to our community and demonstrating how Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi combines global academic excellence with a deep appreciation for the UAE’s culture, values and future ambitions, empowering graduates to make a meaningful impact in the UAE and beyond.”

Beyond academics, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has become an active cultural hub within the UAE, regularly hosting public exhibitions, artistic performances, conferences and community events celebrating both Emirati and international culture.

The last edition of EduHub welcomed more than 120 Emirati students and parents, with this year’s edition expected to attract even greater participation as more families seek guidance on university choices and registration processes.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://shorturl.at/Tj3Xs

*Source: UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), July 2025

Listings information:

Event: EduHub 2026

Date: 6th July 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00PM

Location: Zayed Theatre, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island

Registration: https://shorturl.at/Tj3Xs

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, established in May 2006 as the first French university in Abu Dhabi and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and through a visionary partnership between Sorbonne University in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi. SUAD brings 768 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University and Université Paris-Cité in Paris to a 93,000 sqm state-of-the-art campus on Al Reem Island. The multidisciplinary research university offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across three specialised schools: Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics, Business; and Data, Science and Engineering as well as on-demand PhD programmes from the doctoral schools in France All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are evaluated by France’s Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR), as well as the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

SUAD’s programmes blend academic rigour, critical thinking, with practical experience through industry partnerships. Home to the Gulf’s largest French language academic library, the university advances research, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue between French and Emirati communities. Its motto “Choose Excellence, choose SUAD” reveals its commitment to Excellence, one of its 5 strategic pillars – Research, Education, Excellence, Visibility and Sustainability. SAFIR, its multidisciplinary research institute powers the wider knowledge production with 7 centers working on critical domains (such as AI, Humanities and Marine Science), access to 17,000 researchers in France and UAE and strong industry research partnerships. SUAD welcomes the community to its cultural center offering a year-round program of exhibitions, theater plays, concerts, cinema and cultural talks. SUAD is engaged in advancing the UN SDGs through its sustainability pillar. With over 3,200 graduates from more than 90 nationalities, SUAD contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s multicultural academic ecosystem. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in the Shanghai Rankings 2025, and it is ranked 6th globally in Mathematics and 29th globally in Physics, and is recognized as the 1st Communication School in France by Le Figaro Étudiant 2025. Sorbonne Université is also ranked 8th in the Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th globally in the 2025 Shanghai Ranking. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In 2025, SUAD ranked second in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. SUAD has also ranked first in the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award in the Research Institute category.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: https://www.sorbonne.ae/