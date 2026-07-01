Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TikTok and Blossom Accelerator successfully hosted an AI hackathon that brought together together aspiring entrepreneurs, students, researchers, developers, and AI enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia for an intensive innovation challenge focused on developing artificial intelligence-driven solutions to real-world challenges. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital skills development while supporting Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

The hackathon attracted 63 projects, with participants collaborating in teams to develop AI-powered solutions and innovative concepts with the potential to address real-world opportunities and challenges across a range of sectors. A panel of industry experts evaluated the projects based on innovation, technical execution, scalability, and potential real-world impact. The full-day hackathon was designed to transform promising ideas into testable prototypes and compelling business pitches through a structured program of workshops, mentorship, and hands-on development.

Dr. Hatem Samman, Executive Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at TikTok in Saudi Arabia, said: "The TikTok x Blossom AI Hackathon reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators and creators in Saudi Arabia. By bringing together aspiring entrepreneurs, developers, and innovators in a collaborative environment, we are creating opportunities for talent to transform ideas into practical solutions to real-world challenges, while leveraging TikTok to inspire, amplify, and share these ideas with wider communities.. We are inspired by the creativity and technical excellence demonstrated throughout the competition and look forward to seeing these innovations contribute to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving digital economy."

With the support of Replit as technical partner, vibecoding was used to transform ideas into prototypes. The event was further strengthened through the support of key ecosystem partners, including Monsha’at (the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises), the Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDI), the Digital Entrepreneurship Center (CODE) under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Mawhiba, the Saudi Electronic University (SEU), and the Council of Universities Affairs (CUA) under the Ministry of Education.

The hackathon began with opening remarks from TikTok and Blossom Accelerator, followed by rapid participant introductions and team formation sessions. Throughout the day, attendees participated in a series of specialized workshops covering AI-powered problem solving, prototype development using AI tools, and effective storytelling and pitch delivery for investors and stakeholders.

Supported by experienced mentors and technical experts, teams worked intensively to refine their concepts, develop minimum viable products (MVPs), and strengthen their business models. Participants benefited from direct guidance throughout the development process, enabling them to validate ideas, overcome technical challenges, and prepare their solutions for evaluation.

Emon Shakoor, CEO and Founder of Blossom Accelerator, said: "At Blossom, we believe that innovation thrives when ambitious minds are given the right platform, guidance, and community. The AI Hackathon showcased the incredible potential of Saudi Arabia’s emerging entrepreneurs, students, and technology leaders to solve real-world challenges through artificial intelligence. Our partnership with TikTok reinforces our shared vision of fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem and accelerating the development of solutions that support the Kingdom’s future growth."

The event culminated in a live pitching competition before an expert judging panel, where teams presented their solutions and demonstrated the progress achieved during the intensive development challenge. Outstanding participants were recognized during the closing ceremony, including the winners of the hackathon and the recipient of the PitchTok Challenge Award.

The initiative further reinforced Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for innovation while helping cultivate the next generation of AI talent and entrepreneurial leaders.

The TikTok x Blossom AI Hackathon provided aspiring entrepreneurs, developers, and students with an opportunity to develop practical solutions, gain hands-on experience with emerging technologies, and connect with mentors and industry experts from across Saudi Arabia’s innovation ecosystem.

About Blossom Accelerator

Blossom Accelerator is a leading innovation, investment, and market-entry platform operating at the intersection of startups, capital, corporates, and government. Since 2017, Blossom has supported founders across multiple continents, with a strong focus on deep technology, scalable ventures, and ecosystem-level impact.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com

Arwa Ali - Program Lead, Blossom Accelerator

arwa@blossommena.com