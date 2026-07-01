The Sultanate of Oman is marking a strong presence at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair "SabaSaba 2026" in the United Republic of Tanzania, attracting a notable turnout at its national pavilion. The pavilion features the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and the SMEs Development Authority “Riyada”. Alongside these bodies, 20 Omani companies are participating, representing industrial, commercial and service sectors.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the supervisory team for promoting Omani products “OPEX”, in close coordination with the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Tanzania, is preparing to host a joint Omani-Tanzanian Businessmen Meet tomorrow, Thursday. This event is designed to explore new commercial partnerships and boost import and export operations between the two countries. The event also aims to highlight the incentives and services offered by relevant Omani authorities to attract foreign investments and enhance a thriving investment environment in Oman.

During his visit to the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at the exhibition, HE Saud bin Hilal Al Shidhani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Republic of Tanzania, said that Oman’s participation in SabaSaba 2026 in Dar es Salaam reflects the longstanding historical and trade ties between the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania. “The participation demonstrates Oman’s commitment to building on this shared legacy by strengthening economic and investment cooperation while showcasing the quality and competitiveness of Omani products. This will help create new opportunities for commercial partnerships and expand bilateral trade,” he stated.

Al Shidhani further described the SabaSaba Trade Fair as a key platform for promoting Omani products and services, and exploring opportunities in East African markets. He emphasised that the participation reflects the Sultanate’s strategic focus on strengthening its commercial presence in promising markets and supporting the private sector in reaching new business partners and investors.

The Ambassador commended the vital role played by the OPEX team in supporting Omani exports and promoting national products in international markets, noting the constructive coordination with the Embassy in supporting Omani companies to broaden their horizons for expansion, particularly in East African markets. He pointed out that these efforts play a key role in enhancing the competitiveness of Omani products, supporting income diversification, and increasing the contribution of non-oil exports to the national economy.

He further elaborated that the Omani-Tanzanian Businessmen Meet, organised on the sidelines of the exhibition, serves as a practical platform for direct engagement between private sector representatives from the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania, thereby facilitating dialogue and opening new opportunities for trade cooperation and partnerships. “These efforts are in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which aim to promote economic diversification, and expand trade and investment partnerships with countries worldwide,” Al Shidhani stressed, expressing profound confidence that this participation will generate positive outcomes and mutual benefits for both sides.

The OPEX team – comprising Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Riyada – aims to achieve a set of strategic objectives through its participation in the exhibition. These include promoting Omani exports, supporting the SMEs, attracting quality investments, strengthening trade relations, and leveraging economic agreements to increase trade volumes while reinforcing Oman’s position as a dynamic industrial and commercial hub.