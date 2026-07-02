ABU DHABI – Resilience is increasingly being recognized as a defining factor in economic competitiveness, operational continuity, and public trust, with organizations placing greater emphasis on embedding resilience into leadership, governance, and long-term strategy, government and technology leaders said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Innovate through Resilience Summit 2026, organized by the UAE Cyber Security Council in collaboration with Dell Technologies, participants explored how recent regional and global developments are shaping a broader understanding of resilience as a strategic capability that extends beyond technology to include business continuity, critical infrastructure, and executive decision-making.

Participants noted that the growing convergence of cyber, operational, and geopolitical risks is influencing how organizations approach resilience. Rather than addressing cyber security, business continuity, and operational risk in isolation, discussions highlighted the value of more integrated strategies supported at the leadership level.

Speakers also emphasized the importance of a holistic approach that brings together cyber security, artificial intelligence, operational resilience, and business continuity into more unified frameworks designed to anticipate, withstand, and recover from disruption.

The summit explored the concept of “Kinetic Resilience”—the integration of cyber security, operational resilience, and critical infrastructure—to support preparedness and help organizations maintain continuity in an increasingly complex threat environment.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:

"The World Economic Forum has highlighted that cyber security is becoming increasingly central to trade and economic policy. This reflects the reality organizations are navigating today, where cyber security plays an important role in supporting economic stability, operational continuity, and competitiveness.

Success in today's digital economy is shaped not only by preventing disruption, but by the ability to anticipate change, respond effectively, recover with agility, and maintain trust throughout times of challenge."

Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies, said:

"Resilience is built through a combination of secure digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and operational readiness. Organizations in the UAE are increasingly taking integrated approaches that bring these elements together. Collaboration between government and industry continues to play an important role in supporting trusted digital ecosystems that enable innovation, economic growth, and long-term resilience."

The summit brought together senior government officials, technology leaders, business executives, and cybersecurity experts to exchange perspectives on building future-ready ecosystems capable of navigating an evolving risk landscape, while supporting the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation ambitions.

The event builds on the strategic collaboration between the UAE Cyber Security Council and Dell Technologies, including their joint initiative to establish a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi, aimed at strengthening cyber capabilities and supporting ongoing innovation.