Global leaders from across the natural diamond value chain to discuss consumer demand, market recovery, technology, provenance and the future of the industry

WFDB delegates to elect new President and Executive Committee

Antwerp, Belgium: The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), together with the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), will convene the 41st World Diamond Congress in Singapore from 12 to 15 July 2026, bringing together senior industry leaders, government representatives, producers, manufacturers, traders, retailers and technology innovators from across the global natural diamond value chain.

Recognised as the industry's premier international gathering, the Congress will provide a platform for stakeholders to address the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of natural diamonds, with discussions spanning consumer demand, responsible sourcing, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, provenance, marketing, generational change and evolving global markets.

The four-day programme will open with committee meetings and delegate networking before the official Opening Ceremony on 13 July. The opening programme will feature high-level participation from Hon. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy of the Republic of Botswana, and H.E. Dr Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, Secretary of State for Mineral Resources of the Republic of Angola, alongside senior leaders from across the global natural diamond industry.

Delegates will participate in a series of strategic panel discussions examining Africa's growing leadership across the diamond value chain, growth opportunities across Asia's evolving consumer markets, and the role of natural diamonds in driving economic development and responsible luxury.

The Congress will continue on 14 July with sessions focused on strengthening global demand for natural diamonds, including discussions with the Natural Diamond Council, Jewelers of America, Get-Diamonds and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Additional sessions will explore generational change within the industry, advances in artificial intelligence and diamond identification technologies, the future of provenance and traceability, fancy colour diamonds, and new approaches to communicating the enduring value of natural diamonds to consumers.

The final day of the Congress will feature further working sessions, a presentation exploring the history of Golconda and ancient diamonds, the joint closing ceremony, and a press conference outlining the outcomes of the Congress.

A significant milestone of this year's Congress will be the election of a new WFDB President and Executive Committee, who will guide the Federation through its next chapter at a pivotal moment for the global natural diamond industry.

Yoram Dvash, President, World Federation of Diamond Bourses, said: “The World Diamond Congress has always been the one occasion where every part of our industry comes together to address the issues that matter most to our collective future. At a time of significant change for the natural diamond sector, collaboration has never been more important. Singapore provides the ideal setting for these discussions which, over four days, will bring together leaders from across the value chain to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and develop practical solutions that reinforce consumer confidence and support the long-term success of natural diamonds.

"The Congress also marks an important moment for the Federation as we elect new leadership that will help shape our priorities for the years ahead. I am confident the discussions in Singapore will demonstrate the unity, resilience and determination of our industry to build a stronger future together.”

Founded in 1947, the World Diamond Congress is the industry's foremost international forum. Held every three years, it brings together representatives from across the global diamond pipeline to strengthen collaboration, discuss strategic priorities and advance the sustainable growth of the natural diamond industry.

Media Enquiries:

WFDB Secretariat

secretariat@wfdb.com

About WFDB

Founded in 1947, the WFDB is the umbrella organisation of the world’s leading diamond bourses and is dedicated to promoting transparency, ethical trade and the long-term sustainability of the natural diamond industry.

For more information, visit https://wfdb.com/