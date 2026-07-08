Muscat – As part of its continued efforts to support entrepreneurship and strengthen Oman’s SME ecosystem, Liva Insurance recently delivered a specialized training session for participants of the Fashion Future Program, providing practical insights into the role of insurance in building resilient businesses.

The session, led by Karima Al Bahri, Head of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) at Liva Insurance, introduced participants to the fundamentals of SME insurance, highlighting how the right protection can help entrepreneurs safeguard their businesses, manage operational risks, and confidently navigate the challenges of establishing and growing a venture.

Designed to bridge the gap between creativity and business sustainability, the session encouraged participants to view insurance not simply as a financial safeguard, but as a strategic enabler that supports long-term growth and business continuity.

The Fashion Future Program, led by Oman’s renowned designer Amal Al Raisi, is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent within Oman’s fashion and creative industries by combining creative excellence with practical business capabilities. Through initiatives such as this, participants gain valuable knowledge that prepares them to transform creative ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Commenting on the initiative, Karima Al Bahri, Head of SME at Liva Insurance, said, "Entrepreneurs invest immense passion, creativity and dedication into building their businesses. At Liva Insurance, we believe protecting that investment is just as important as growing it. By helping SME owners understand risk management from the outset, we empower them to make confident decisions, strengthen business resilience, and focus on achieving their ambitions with greater peace of mind."

Through initiatives such as this, Liva Insurance continues to champion and empower entrepreneurship by sharing practical knowledge that enables SMEs to make informed decisions and build stronger, more resilient businesses. As Oman continues to foster innovation and private sector growth under Oman Vision 2040, Liva Insurance remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs with solutions that help them protect what matters most while pursuing sustainable success.

About Liva Insurance

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is one of the GCC’s leading multi-line insurers, offering Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life, and Business insurance solutions.

With a legacy spanning over 80 years, Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities — combining local knowledge, passion, and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums and policies, delivering smart, quick, and reliable protection solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike.