Geneva, Switzerland, The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the world’s first standalone international organization dedicated to inclusive and sustainable digital economy growth, launched the DCO Ethical AI Guidebook for Policymakers during a high-level session convened in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), titled “Responsible, Trusted, and Safe AI for Prosperity: From Principles to Practice”.

Held on the sidelines of the first United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, which took place in Geneva on 6–7 July, the session brought together policymakers, international organizations, industry leaders, academia, civil society, and the technical community to explore how the World Digital Majority can accelerate responsible AI adoption through practical governance frameworks, capacity building, and international cooperation.

As part of the main programme of the United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside leaders from the AI industry and civil society, bringing the perspectives of the World Digital Majority to the global discussion on inclusive AI governance.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Deemah AlYahya said: "The architecture of the AI age is being drawn right now, and more than half the world's nations are not holding the pen. What we face is more than an implementation gap. It is a question of equity and of who shapes the rules of the AI age, and who must simply live by them. The world does not lack principles; we agree AI must be responsible, trustworthy, and inclusive. What the world lacks is the capacity to act on them. The DCO Ethical AI Guidebook for Policymakers exists to close that gap: to put practical tools in the hands of every government, so that AI becomes a trusted engine of digital prosperity for all."

The Guidebook helps policymakers, regulators, and national AI task forces translate ethical principles into practical national policies, strategies, legislation, and governance frameworks. Grounded in the DCO Principles for Ethical AI and the Riyadh AI Call to Action Declaration, it forms part of DCO’s broader AI governance ecosystem, alongside the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator, the AI-REAL Toolkit and Web Portal, and the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN), supporting countries in strengthening AI readiness, institutional capacity, trust, and evidence-based policy and investment decisions.

The DCO Ethical AI Guidebook for Policymakers is now available and can be accessed at: https://dco.org/the-dco-ethical-ai-guidebook-for-policymakers/.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in 2020, the DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its 16 Member States, representing nearly 3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of over 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO works with governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and youth, and support entrepreneurs and SMEs. It facilitates coordinated digital policies across borders and holds observer status with the United Nations General Assembly and other global bodies.

For more information, including the complete list of Member States and access to DCO’s digital tools, visit www.dco.org or follow @DCOrg on Twitter and LinkedIn.

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