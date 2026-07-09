Dubai, UAE – FUJIFILM Middle East hosted the first regional edition of Women4Women, a platform designed to celebrate women’s journeys, spark meaningful conversations and explore how purpose can shape personal, professional and societal impact. Held at FUJIFILM Middle East Scientific FZ office in Expo City Dubai, the event welcomed FUJIFILM team members and women from the Expo City community, including representatives from Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion, for an inspiring morning of networking and thought leadership.

Held under the theme “Women creating impact through purpose and leadership”, the event brought together influential women from different sectors for a morning of storytelling, reflection and connection. The discussion explored the defining moments, challenges and choices that shape women’s careers, while highlighting how purpose can be found across different industries, from environmental conservation and photography to healthcare innovation.

Originally launched in Europe in 2020, Women4Women was created to share meaningful stories about women, their aspirations, their purpose and the world they help shape. Its first Middle East edition featured three speakers whose journeys reflected different expressions of purpose-driven leadership: Georgina Pereira, desert ecologist and fungal conservation specialist; Yana Tsi, entrepreneur, photographer and visual storyteller; and Ghiwa Khoury, Marketing Manager FUJIFILM Healthcare Middle East.

Reshma Keshava, Marketing & CC Manager, said: "Bringing Women4Women to our region is about creating a space where we can put aside corporate titles and connect through honest stories. True inspiration comes from shared experiences, resilience, and real dialogue. We want to cultivate an environment where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to lead with purpose."

Across the panel, the conversation touched on finding one’s voice, building confidence, navigating career change, leadership, and mentorship. Georgina Pereira shared her journey from the formal field of law to a more uncommon path in desert ecology, biodiversity and fungal conservation, led by curiosity and a deep passion for the natural world. As the lead of the IUCN SSC Centre for Species Survival Fungi at Terra, Expo City Dubai, she highlighted the importance of bringing visibility to one of nature’s most overlooked yet essential ecosystems. Her story demonstrated how scientific expertise, education, storytelling and citizen science can come together to inspire environmental awareness and meaningful conservation action.

Yana Tsi brought a powerful perspective on reinvention, entrepreneurship and creative courage. Having transitioned from the corporate world into photography and visual storytelling, she spoke about the confidence required to embrace change and build a path aligned with authenticity and purpose. Her contribution highlighted the role of visual identity, personal branding and creative expression in helping women communicate who they are and step more confidently into their own space.

Ghiwa Khoury shared her journey across advertising, banking and healthcare innovation, reflecting on how each chapter helped shape her leadership, resilience and sense of purpose. She spoke about the continuous search to find her voice and create meaningful impact in a sector where innovation can directly improve lives. Drawing on her experience across demanding industries, including healthcare initiatives that gave her a deeper sense of purpose, she also shared insights on building credibility, navigating traditionally male-dominated environments, and balancing leadership, ambition and family life.

The conversation resonated strongly with attendees, who were invited to reflect on their own sense of purpose, the lessons they had taken from the discussion, and how they could support, encourage or mentor other women in their workplace, community or personal life. Beyond the panel discussion, the event continued with networking, portrait sessions and Instax photo moments, encouraging guests to connect and capture the spirit of the gathering.

Following the success of its first regional edition, FUJIFILM Middle East aims to continue building Women4Women as a platform for dialogue, inspiration and community across the region.