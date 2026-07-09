Geneva, Switzerland - At the United Nations-linked multilateral gathering of WSIS Forum 2026 and the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, Mr. Jeson Zheng, Global Chairman of UAE Global 2031 Strategic Partnership (GSP), highlighted the UAE’s role as a strategic connector for investment, AI innovation, digital cooperation and sustainable development.

His participation took place in the context of Session 562 of WSIS Forum 2026, identified on the official WSIS Forum agenda as an official WSIS 2026 thematic side event titled “AI-Driven Empowerment for Innovative Climate Finance: Bridging the Global Climate Investment Gap via an Inclusive, Digitally Equitable Just Transition.” Set within the WSIS+20 dialogue, the session connected digital innovation, AI empowerment, climate finance and global carbon market governance.

For Mr. Zheng, the Geneva engagement reflected a wider leadership role at the intersection of capital, policy dialogue, industrial cooperation and long-term development strategy. With more than a decade of experience in cultural and sports industry investment, transnational government-enterprise strategic management, industrial capital allocation, global sports and cultural IP investment, and national-level strategic operation in the UAE, Mr. Zheng has built a cross-border leadership profile focused on turning strategic vision into executable cooperation.

As Global Chairman of GSP, Mr. Zheng emphasized the importance of aligning international partnerships with the “We the UAE 2031” vision. His remarks focused on how the UAE can serve as a bridge between global capital, emerging technologies, sustainable industries and institutional cooperation as countries seek more practical pathways for green development and digital transformation.

As reflected in Mr. Zheng’s remarks: “The UAE is not only connecting the world — it is connecting ideas, investment and opportunities to build a greener future.”

This message captured the central theme of his Geneva presence: connectivity as a form of leadership. In a fragmented global environment, the ability to connect investment with innovation, policy ambition with implementation, and regional opportunity with international partnership has become a strategic capability. Mr. Zheng highlighted the UAE as a platform where these connections can be structured and scaled.

The Geneva discussions also highlighted the growing importance of AI and digital governance in shaping new models of cooperation. As climate finance, carbon markets and sustainable investment become increasingly data-driven, countries and institutions need reliable mechanisms for transparency, verification and cross-border coordination. Mr. Zheng’s contribution focused on the role of strategic partnership platforms in translating global policy dialogue into practical cooperation opportunities.

The broader Geneva engagement also included the establishment and on-site signing ceremony of the World Climate Finance Digital Asset Committee (WCFDAC), presented as a joint founding initiative for climate finance, digital asset cooperation and international partnership.

In parallel with the official session engagement, the delegation held discussions with the ITU Deputy Secretary-General on potential cooperation with UN- and ITU-linked frameworks around AI-enabled governance, responsible rule-building and trusted asset-representation standards, including for gold and metal-backed digital asset infrastructure. The discussion reinforced the importance of transparent standards, institutional trust and international cooperation as digital systems increasingly support the representation of financial and real-world value.

Within this context, Mr. Zheng’s role carried both personal and institutional significance. Personally, his participation reflected a leadership profile shaped by international market experience, strategic communication and government-enterprise cooperation. Institutionally, it underscored the positioning of GSP as a platform aligned with the UAE’s long-term development direction and capable of supporting cooperation among governments, institutions, businesses and investment communities.

The message from Geneva was clear: sustainable cooperation will depend on leaders and platforms capable of connecting ambition with execution. Through his participation at WSIS Forum 2026 and the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, Jeson Zheng reinforced the role of the UAE, and of GSP, as a strategic connector for investment, innovation and long-term global cooperation.