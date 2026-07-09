HONG KONG – Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding technology ecosystem took centre stage at LEAP East today, as Elm and Huawei announced a new partnership and companies, startups and investors from across the Kingdom showcased their technologies and explored new opportunities for growth across Asian markets.

Taking place during LEAP East, Elm and Huawei announced a partnership to strengthen cooperation across artificial intelligence, smart city applications, IT infrastructure and technology-driven operational support. The partnership reflects Elm's broader strategy to expand its international footprint, build strategic partnerships and pursue new opportunities in AI and future technologies.

Majid bin Saad Al Oraifi, Vice President of Strategic Relations at Elm, said: “This partnership reflects Elm’s commitment to deepening strategic collaborations across Asia and accelerating our international growth. Launching it at LEAP East reinforces our long-term ambition to bring Saudi digital innovation to new markets and build lasting value with partners who share our vision for the future.”

The announcement headlined a significant Saudi presence at the inaugural LEAP East, with Saudi companies and Saudi startups participating alongside major investors, national initiatives and organisations supporting the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

Among those participating were Invest Saudi, Aramco Digital, Made in Saudi, ZNotes, Nuxera Health Tech, NanoPalm, SARsatX, UVera Inc and Protein Capital, alongside investment organisations including Humain, PIF and 500 Global.

Their presence comes as economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Asia continue to deepen. Trade between Saudi Arabia and China increased from US$42 billion in 2016 to US$107.5 billion in 2024, with China remaining the Kingdom's largest trading partner.

ZNotes, a global education platform that provides access to high-quality learning resources and peer support to seven million students across more than 190 countries, is one of the Saudi start-ups participating in LEAP East.

“Asia has been a key market for ZNotes for years, and LEAP East has given us the platform and visibility to create real, meaningful partnerships. Within twenty-four hours, we've had incredible conversations with leaders from across the Greater Bay Area and wider Asia. The LEAP effect is not just an event but how its building a community full of excitement for partnership, innovation and impact,” said Zubair Junjunia, Founder & CEO of ZNotes.

The growing relationship is also creating new opportunities for capital to move between the two regions. 500 Global, a global early-stage venture fund and seed accelerator with more than US$2.3 billion in asset under management noted a fundamental shift in capital flows between Saudi Arabia and Asia from transactional relationships to long-term innovation partnerships.

“Investors on both sides are looking beyond market size; they’re looking for founders with global ambition, scalable AI-enabled solutions, and the ability to execute across borders. At 500 Global, we’ve spent years building one of the region’s most active early-stage investment platforms across MENA, working closely with founders from inception through scale. The Asia-Middle East corridor is becoming one of the most exciting pathways for the next generation of globally relevant startups,” said Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global.

Asian technology companies are also expanding into Saudi Arabia, attracted by investment in the Kingdom's digital economy, demand for new technologies and opportunities to use the market as a base for wider regional growth.

Hong Kong-listed technology company Newborn Town recently established its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia as it expands across the Middle East.

“Today, Saudi Arabia has become one of our largest single markets, while the broader MENA region has become a key contributor to our revenue. We believe Saudi rewards companies that are willing to put down roots and grow with the market over the long term – not those that come in, capture short-term gains, and leave. That is why we established our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. It reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and enables us to work more closely with local users, partners, and regulators through sustained investment and deeper local engagement,” said Lena Chen, Head of MENA Regional Headquarters & Director of Corporate Strategy, Newborn Town.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, said: “The number of Saudi companies and startups coming to Hong Kong demonstrates how quickly the commercial relationship between Saudi Arabia and Asia is developing. Saudi technology companies are looking outward for customers, capital and partners, while Asian companies increasingly see the Kingdom as a market for growth. LEAP East creates a place where those relationships can turn into real business."

The inaugural LEAP East brings together more than 25,000 attendees, alongside more than 340 speakers, 450 exhibitors, 300 startups and 600 investors representing more than US$6.5 trillion total assets under management, creating a new platform for innovation and investment partnerships between Asia and the Middle East.

About Tahaluf

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf and the global stage through a portfolio of world class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones and the Events Investment Fund. Sela, the Saudi owned event production company known for creating world class experiences, is also set to join the venture.

Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East, Money20 20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition and CPHI Middle East.



For more information, visit www.tahaluf.com and www.leapeast.com.

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