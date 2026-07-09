Agreement with Wuhan Carbon Inclusion Management Limited Company, CGS International and Hong Kong Carbon Register and Services Body (HKCRSB) establishes a cooperation framework for methodology recognition, registry coordination, carbon finance facilitation and future data cooperation

HONG KONG, The Global Carbon Council (GCC), an independent, internationally recognized carbon standard in the Global South, today signed a four-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wuhan Carbon Inclusion Management Limited Company (Tanpuhui), CGS International Holdings Limited (CGI), and HKCRSB Limited at the IETA Asia Climate Summit 2026, held from 7–9 July 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Summit brought Asia’s leading carbon market and climate policy forum to Hong Kong for the first time, providing a timely platform to advance cross-border cooperation on high-integrity carbon markets.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council (GCC); Mr. Liu Shu, Chairman of Wuhan Carbon Inclusion Management Limited Company (Tanpuhui); Mr. Fan Minfei, Chairman of CGS International Holdings Limited (CGI); and Mr. Asad Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of HKCRSB Limited.

The MoU establishes a cooperation framework to support cross-border collaboration on voluntary emission reduction methodologies, registry coordination, carbon credit registration and carbon finance facilitation. It also aims to strengthen transparency, traceability and alignment with international climate objectives, while supporting efforts to prevent double counting across participating registry systems.

Speaking on the significance of the MoU, Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council (GCC), said:

"As carbon markets evolve from policy ambition to practical implementation, building trust across borders has never been more important. This four-party MoU represents a meaningful step toward strengthening cooperation between international carbon standards, domestic implementation systems, registry systems and carbon finance facilitation platform. By supporting high-integrity methodology development for urban climate action, registry coordination and transparent data exchange, we aim to enhance the credibility, visibility and integrity of carbon market participation, initially in Hubei Province, and contribute to broader climate action across Asia in support of the Paris Agreement."

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate on the recognition and development of high-integrity carbon methodologies, with GCC-approved methodologies serving as the international benchmark. The cooperation is expected to contribute to the development of methodologies dedicated to advancing climate action in urban environments, initially in Hubei Province, and share this experience subsequently across other regions, subject to applicable regulatory processes and approvals.

The agreement also supports the development of locally applicable methodologies through relevant review and approval processes, while enabling cooperation on project registration, registry functioning and the exchange of non-confidential project information.

The MoU further provides for the establishment of a cross-border methodology committee to review, recommend and periodically publish approved methodologies. This mechanism is intended to support high-integrity methodology development, local applicability and alignment with international best practices in voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

As part of the cooperation framework, carbon credits from projects in Wuhan will be registered through the Wuhan Carbon Inclusion registry system in accordance with applicable local regulations, while HKCRSB will serve as a register and carbon finance facilitation platform . The framework also supports the sharing of non-confidential project metadata, issuance status and cancellation records to enhance transparency and help avoid double counting.

In the next phase, the parties will explore data cooperation and cross-border methodology channels between GCC’s Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI) and the Wuhan Carbon Inclusion registry system. This may include project metadata visibility, synchronization of registration status and sharing of cancellation records to enhance traceability, transparency and the international visibility of Wuhan Carbon Inclusion emission reductions.

The MoU also supports future exploration of pathways related to Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, including the potential transfer of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) using GCC’s Carbon Market Infrastructure and national registry solutions, subject to applicable national policies, regulatory requirements and future agreements.

About Global Carbon Council (GCC)

Approved under the UN-ICAO CORSIA scheme and CCP-Eligible under the ICVCM, GCC issues high-integrity voluntary and compliance carbon credits to eligible GHG emission reduction, avoidance, and removal projects worldwide.

GCC also supports the World Bank-supported ASCENT Program through the ASCENT Carbon Program Portal, a DMRV-enabled platform.

Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, GCC supports national governments in achieving their NDCs, facilitates the trade of ITMOs under the Paris Agreement, and provides interoperable Carbon Market Infrastructure solutions to support Article 6 implementation.

For more information, visit: www.globalcarboncouncil.com

Media Contact:

Hussam Othmany

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E: h.othmany@gord.qa