Cairo, Egypt – Dwight School Cairo welcomed founding and prospective families for an engaging discussion on the future of education, moderated by Henning Fries, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dwight School Cairo, who led a conversation with Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of Dwight Schools, and Tom Ferguson, Founding Head of Dwight School Cairo. The event explored how schools must evolve to prepare students for a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, technological disruption, and rapidly changing career landscapes.

Bringing together Dwight's global educational expertise with Egypt's growing demand for world-class international education, the evening focused on the skills, mindsets, and learning experiences students will need to thrive in careers and industries that have yet to emerge.

Addressing one of the most pressing topics in education today, Dr. Spahn challenged conventional thinking around artificial intelligence, emphasizing that schools should focus on teaching students how to use AI responsibly rather than discouraging its use.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of technology, but not for technology’s sake,” said Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of Dwight Schools. “When it comes to AI, we begin by asking whether our students know how to use it thoughtfully, question its outputs, conduct further research, and verify the facts. We believe that education itself must evolve alongside technology, while continuing to develop the human skills that matter most."

Building on this vision, Tom Ferguson highlighted the importance of cultivating inquiry and critical thinking over memorization as students prepare for an increasingly dynamic future.

"We want students to ask questions, explore new opportunities, and have the confidence to think differently. Those are the skills that will prepare them for a rapidly changing world. Education today is no longer about memorization alone; it's about nurturing curious learners who are willing to explore, adapt, and embrace new possibilities," said Tom Ferguson, Founding Head of School.

While AI formed an important part of the discussion, the conversation also explored how expectations of education are evolving. Parents today are increasingly seeking schools that combine academic excellence with character development, and personalized learning.

Reflecting on the approach that has guided Dwight Schools for generations, Dr. Spahn spoke about the school's mission to "Ignite the Spark of Genius" in every child. He explained that this belief is rooted in the understanding that every child possesses unique strengths that evolve over time. Drawing on his own family's experience, he shared how his son is pursuing competitive tennis through Dwight Global Online School, allowing him to travel for tournaments while continuing his education. These experiences, he noted, reflect the importance of giving students the flexibility and support to pursue their individual passions while continuing to receive a world-class education.

To further illustrate this philosophy, Dr. Spahn shared the story of a Dwight graduate in New York who developed a prosthetic limb through the school's Spark Tank program while still a student, demonstrating how nurturing individual strengths can help students discover their passions, apply their learning beyond the classroom, and begin shaping their future long before graduation.

The conversation also emphasized the role of founding families in shaping the culture of Dwight School Cairo. Mr. Ferguson encouraged parents to view themselves as active partners in building a school community grounded in openness, collaboration, and a strong sense of belonging. He also noted that the school's vision is to celebrate Egypt's rich cultural heritage while preparing students with the global perspective and confidence to succeed anywhere in the world.

Ultimately, the event reflected Dwight School Cairo's commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue around the future of education by bringing together global expertise, local perspectives, and a shared ambition to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow.