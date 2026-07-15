Expected to attract over 35,000 industry professionals across co-located events spanning the wood, construction, manufacturing, design and fit-out sectors

Featuring exhibitors including Salco Laminates Industry, Kastamonu Entegre, Desert Board, Unilam Wood Industry and Ilim Timber, among others.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Wood Expo, the largest and licensed wood exhibition in Saudi Arabia, returns for its 3rd edition from 30 August – 1 September at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Organized by dmg events and co-located with Big 5 Construct Saudi, the event brings together over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, creating opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, architects, designers and contractors to connect with key buyers and decision-makers across Saudi Arabia's fast-growing $4.1 billion wood sector (Source: Data Bridge Market Research).

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance major residential, hospitality, commercial and mixed-use developments under Vision 2030, demand for wood products, woodworking machinery and specialist manufacturing solutions continues to grow. Saudi Wood Expo provides direct access to suppliers, products and expertise that support the Kingdom's evolving construction, fit-out and design sectors.

Commenting on the exhibition, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “As the Kingdom advances major construction and development projects, Saudi Wood Expo brings together suppliers, manufacturers and buyers to explore products, share expertise and strengthen business relationships. By connecting the industry under one roof, Saudi Wood Expo contributes to the development of a more resilient and competitive wood sector aligned with the Kingdom's industrial development and diversification objectives.”

Saudi Arabia’s growing focus on eco-friendly materials and certified wood sourcing is also transforming the supply chain landscape, as developers and contractors increasingly seek solutions that meet both commercial performance and environmental standards. Saudi Wood Expo caters to this demand through an extensive showcase of over 3,500 products and solutions, spanning timber, wood composites, laminates, flooring, doors and windows, woodworking machinery, power tools, coatings and digital solutions.

Responding to these market requirements, the exhibitor line-up includes Salco Laminates Industry, Kastamonu Entegre, Desert Board, Unilam Wood Industry, Ilim Timber, Cyprus Forest Industries, Freud SpA, Tan Timber and Al Arak Wooden Manufacturing, among others. Alongside the exhibition floor, visitors can explore dedicated features that highlight craftsmanship, design applications and international wood materials.

Co-located with Big 5 Construct Saudi and Saudi Industrial Expo, Saudi Wood Expo continues to strengthen its position as the Kingdom's largest licensed exhibition for the wood industry.

Visitor registration is now open. Attendance is free for all verified industry professionals over the age of 18.

For more information, please visit: https://www.saudiwoodexpo.com/

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About Saudi Wood Expo

Saudi Wood Expo is the Kingdom’s largest licensed wood industry exhibition. Attracting senior decision-makers and featuring top manufacturers and suppliers of the woodworking industry, Saudi Wood Expo is a must-attend event for anyone doing business in this rapidly growing sector.

Organized by dmg events, the third edition Saudi Wood Expo expects 35,000+ attendees from across the Kingdom, as well as over 200 international and local exhibitors. Saudi Wood Expo is set to take place from 30 August – 1 September at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.