Cairo, Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, hosted an awareness session for media representatives titled "From Standards to Implementation: Advancing Egypt's Vision for Enhanced Food Quality and Safety," in the presence of Dr. Tarek El Houby, Chairman of the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA), alongside several company executives led by Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary. The session reflects the company's commitment to raising awareness of Egypt's food safety ecosystem and highlighting the private sector's role in supporting the state's efforts to build a safe and sustainable food system in line with the highest local and international standards.

The event featured a panel discussion on the role of the private sector in strengthening Egypt's food quality and safety ecosystem, as well as opportunities to foster greater collaboration among key stakeholders to promote best practices and elevate quality standards. The discussion brought together Eng. El Shahat Selim, Advisor for Legislation and Government Relations at the Chamber of Food Industries; Dr. Eman Helmy, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Food Safety Authority for Government Relations and International Cooperation; Ms. Mai Khairy, Executive Director of the Food Export Council; and Mr. Soud Zaki, Executive Vice President – Product Development Quality, Health, Safety & Environment (QHSE) at Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary. Panelists emphasized the importance of adopting a fully integrated food safety system that begins at the farm, extends through manufacturing and production, and reaches the final product, contributing to safer food and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in both local and international markets.

Dr. Tarek El Houby, Chairman of the National Food Safety Authority, commented: "Food safety has evolved beyond being merely a regulatory obligation; it has become a shared national responsibility that requires close collaboration between regulatory authorities and the private sector to build a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable food system. At the Authority, we firmly believe that effective partnerships, knowledge sharing, and strict adherence to best practices are the true foundations for embedding a culture of compliance from farm to consumer, strengthening public confidence in the food supply, and creating broader opportunities for Egyptian products to compete in local and international markets."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, said: "As the food industry continues to evolve rapidly while facing growing challenges related to food security, resource sustainability, and advancing quality and food safety standards, we at Beyti believe our role extends beyond producing safe food of the highest quality—quality you can trust—to contributing to the development of a more efficient and sustainable food ecosystem that supports Egypt's vision and strengthens the competitiveness of the country's food industry. Guided by this commitment, we continue to invest in quality, innovation, and talent development. Beyti has invested more than EGP 30 million in laboratory testing and quality control systems, in addition to operating 32 production lines equipped with the latest manufacturing and automation technologies. We also conduct more than 11 million tests annually across all stages of production, carry out over 1,000 internal inspection and self-monitoring campaigns, and perform more than 7,000 hours of audits and reviews each year, ensuring the highest standards of quality and food safety across all our operations."

Beyti concluded the session by reaffirming that its commitment to the highest food quality and safety standards is reflected in its inclusion on the National Food Safety Authority's White List, underscoring the company's compliance with best-in-class regulatory and operational practices. Building on this achievement, Beyti remains committed to supporting Egypt's national efforts by promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange with all relevant stakeholders, driven by its belief that strong public-private partnerships are fundamental to building a more efficient and sustainable food system while enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in local and global markets.

About Beyti:

Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.