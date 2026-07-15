As part of its efforts to empower national talent as part of an integrated professional development framework, Dubai Customs is showcasing the career opportunities available within its employment ecosystem through its active participation in the ninth edition of the National Service Career Fair, held at Dubai Exhibition Center – South, Expo City Dubai, from 15 to 17 July. The fair is one of the UAE’s key specialised career events for attracting talent and promoting quality employment opportunities for male and female National Service graduates, in line with current and future workforce needs. Dubai Customs’ participation reflects its commitment to investing in its human capital and strengthening the capabilities and skills of national talent.

Dubai Customs’ participation highlighted available vacancies, career opportunities and the “Masar 33 Programme”, which includes an academic scholarship programme offering participants the opportunity to earn specialised university degrees in trade, customs and logistics, as well as an MBA in Digital Trade and Supply Chain Management. National Service programme participants were able to learn about available vacancies and academic programmes. The participation also featured on-the-spot job interviews with applicants, supporting stronger alignment between National Service outcomes and labour market needs, and helping participants move from the skills and discipline gained through National Service towards successful career paths that strengthen their future readiness, skills and capabilities.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources and Acting Director of Dubai Logistics Academy, said Dubai Customs’ participation reflects Dubai Customs’ vision and strategic objectives to create an exceptional employment experience that inspires national talent, recognising them as the cornerstone of a professionally and academically skilled society. He noted that Dubai Customs’ stand at the Fair provides an interactive space to introduce participants to a range of new career opportunities, helping strengthen the readiness of young talent.

Al Muhairi added that Dubai Customs’ stand will welcome National Service graduates throughout the Fair and introduce them to the available programmes and scholarships, helping strengthen their capabilities and enhance their professional effectiveness.