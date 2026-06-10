Sharjah, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, officially opened the 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on Wednesday.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run until 14 June, featuring a record participation of 400 exhibitors from 19 countries, in addition to a distinguished line-up of leading global designers and manufacturers of gold, diamonds, gemstones, high-end jewellery, and luxury watches.

During his tour of the exhibition, which spans a total area of 30,000 square metres, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi explored the latest product launches, design innovations, and emerging trends presented by major local and international jewellery brands and manufacturers.

He also visited several major international pavilions featuring luxury watch collections, exclusive diamond jewellery, and high-end gold, platinum, and silver pieces, highlighting the exhibition’s role as a showcase for global industry innovation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi also engaged with Emirati designers exhibiting under the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, a strategic initiative dedicated to supporting national talent and craftsmanship within the gold and jewellery sector.

The participating Emirati designers showcased a range of innovative gold creations that successfully blend authentic Emirati heritage with contemporary aesthetics. Their collections reflect the latest global fashion trends while preserving the distinctive cultural identity and legacy that continue to shape the UAE’s jewellery industry.

Accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi during the tour were H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah; H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; alongside members of SCCI Board of Directors.

Also present were H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and H.E. Mohammed Meer Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, Director of Ports and Customs at the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; in addition to government officials, prominent dignitaries, and key stakeholders from the gold, jewellery, and luxury watch industries.

Leading Position

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated that the continued success of specialised exhibitions hosted in Sharjah underscores the emirate’s increasing importance as a regional and international hub for the exhibitions industry and highlights its contribution to economic diversification and sectoral growth.

He described the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show as a flagship event that continues to attract significant international participation and generate tangible value for the gold and jewellery sector by strengthening networking opportunities among leading companies, brands, and industry stakeholders.

Sheikh Khaled further praised the efforts of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah in strengthening the exhibition’s position as a global industry platform. He noted that the exhibition plays an important role in supporting entrepreneurship, promoting Emirati talent, and creating new growth opportunities for local designers and businesses seeking to expand into regional and international markets.

Integrated Strategic Platform

For his part, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show serves as a premier industry platform supporting the growth of the gold and jewellery industry while facilitating strategic networking, collaboration, and partnership opportunities among international companies, brands, and industry specialists.

He noted that the exhibition is taking place amid ongoing global growth in the sector, which further elevates the importance of the event as a marketplace for innovation, business development, and knowledge exchange. It also plays a key role in helping industry stakeholders capitalise on emerging market opportunities and adapt to the evolving trends and dynamics of the global gold and jewellery industry.

Al Owais explained that the Sharjah Chamber attaches significant importance to the value-added initiatives accompanying the exhibition, particularly the Emirates Goldsmiths Platform, which has emerged as a strategic vehicle for nurturing and empowering Emirati talent in jewellery design and innovation.

“The platform enables young designers to showcase their creativity and present their creations to a global audience while engaging directly with leading industry players and specialised brands. This exposure supports the growth of the UAE’s creative industries, enhances the competitiveness of local talent, and creates new pathways for Emirati designers to expand their presence within regional and international markets,” he added.

Integrated Exhibition Experience

Meanwhile, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the continued growth in the number of exhibitors and participating countries at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show highlights the exhibition’s growing global prominence and underscores the increasing confidence of international companies and brands in the UAE market. He added that this confidence is also a testament to the opportunities offered by Sharjah in the exhibitions and business tourism sectors.

Al Midfa reaffirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to continuously advancing the exhibitor and visitor experience through a comprehensive suite of organisational, operational, and logistical services aligned with international best practice standards. These efforts, he added, support the exhibition’s continued growth and strengthen its position as a premier international platform connecting key players across the gold, jewellery, and luxury watch sectors.

Strong International Participation and Exclusive Collections

This year’s edition features participation from eight Arab countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Yemen, alongside key international markets, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Further strengthening the exhibition’s global profile, five dedicated international pavilions showcase exhibitors from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, and Thailand. These pavilions provide visitors, buyers, and industry professionals with direct access to the latest international design trends, exclusive collections, and premium jewellery and watch products from leading international brands.

The 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show presents a comprehensive showcase of premium collections spanning luxury diamond jewellery, high-end gold, platinum, and silver pieces, alongside fashion jewellery, coloured gemstones, and pearls.

It also showcases the latest global trends by dedicating sections to laboratory-grown diamonds and precious metals, in addition to showcasing the newest luxury watch releases and equipment used in jewellery manufacturing and packaging.

Emirati Goldsmiths Platform delivers a strong showing

The exhibition unveils exceptional artistic pieces and limited-edition collections inspired by multiple cultural influences, incorporating gold, emeralds, rubies, and opals.

A key attraction is the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, which highlights advanced Emirati craftsmanship and heritage-driven jewellery design. The platform enables Emirati designers and emerging innovators to engage and compete alongside major international exhibitors and global brands, while also supporting established local jewellery companies that have established their position in the UAE gold and jewellery market.

The exhibition remains open to visitors from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily, with Friday hours scheduled from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, ensuring convenient access for a wide range of visitors.

These operating hours support a premium retail and engagement experience, enabling attendees to explore exclusive limited-edition collections and high-value jewellery pieces showcased by leading international jewellery houses.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co