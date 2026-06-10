More than 1,000 job opportunities were offered by over 70 leading national companies

Abu Dhabi: The Industrialists Career Exhibition 2026 concluded today at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center after two days of direct engagement between Emirati job seekers and more than 70 leading companies from the industrial, advanced technology, and services sectors participating in the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Program. Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with its strategic partner ADNOC, the exhibition witnessed strong turnout from thousands of young Emiratis exploring career opportunities across priority sectors.

The exhibition offered more than 1,000 job opportunities across priority sectors and facilitated thousands of direct job interviews. The 2026 edition was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) through the NAFIS program, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC as the strategic partner, alongside the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) through the Mawaheb talent hub and e&, and was sponsored by Forvis Mazars, SLB, and ZCAA.

Drawing more than 4,500 job seekers over two days, the 2026 edition provided participants with valuable opportunities to engage directly with leading employers across the UAE’s strategic industrial sectors.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of career opportunities for Emirati talent, underscoring the commitment of participating companies to attracting and empowering national talent. Thousands of interviews were conducted over the two-day event, with more than 800 candidates successfully advancing to the next stages of recruitment with participating employers.

Working closely with strategic partners and participating organizations, efforts will continue following the exhibition to monitor interview outcomes and support the completion of recruitment processes, helping ensure that available opportunities are successfully filled. This will contribute to increasing the participation of Emirati talent in the industrial sector while advancing the UAE’s Emiratization goals and broader industrial development agenda.

His Excellency Hasan Jasim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The Industrialists Career Exhibition reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to translate sustainable industrial growth into tangible opportunities for Emirati talent, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative. This year’s edition has provided quality jobs and career pathways across vital and future-focused sectors. This year’s edition carries particular significance as it coincides the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, highlighting the role of meaningful employment opportunities in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing quality of life through sustainable careers in future-oriented industrial sectors.”

He added: “The Exhibition’s outcomes reflect the shared vision of the Ministry and its partners, to build a competitive and sustainable economy that creates high-value opportunities for national talent. With more than 800 Emirati candidates progressing to the next stages of recruitment, we continue to transform industrial growth into tangible value for both society and the national economy. These outcomes also demonstrate the UAE’s success in strengthening the competitiveness of its industrial sector and reinforcing its position as a key driver of economic diversification.”

H.E. further noted:” This momentum coincides with the rapid growth of the UAE’s industrial sector, reinforcing the need for Emirati talent capable of leading smart factories, adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence technologies, and driving innovation across manufacturing, clean energy and other strategic industries of the future. The Industrialists Career Exhibition reflects the continued evolution of Emiratization, moving beyond job creation toward building national capabilities that strengthen supply chain resilience.”

H.E. Al Nowais also commended MoIAT’s strategic partners, supporting entities, and companies participating in the national ICV Program for their support of the initiative and their complementary role in advancing the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector. He noted that their contributions have helped transform the Exhibition into a national platform for sustainable career opportunities and for developing a new generation of Emirati talent capable of leading priority industries and the industries of the future.

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), said: "True Emiratization begins with providing the right opportunity in the right sector - yet opportunity alone is not enough. Building a competitive Emirati workforce demands aligning individual aspirations with the real needs of the job market.

This principle lies at the heart of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, which reinforces the efforts of the Nafis program in training Emiratis and empowering them to forge sustainable career paths across emerging industries. The exhibition forms part of an integrated ecosystem we are developing in close collaboration with our strategic partners - one that unites training with direct recruitment, with the shared goal of establishing Emirati talent as the first choice for employers across the advanced industry and technology sectors."

Enhancing competitiveness

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Trade and Industry at ADIO, said: "Talent is a critical competitiveness factor for our growing industrial economy. With the UAE’s industrial sector contribution to the national economy reaching AED 200 billion, up 70 percent since 2021, investing in the workforce that will drive the next phase of growth is essential. The outcomes of this year’s Industrialists Career Exhibition demonstrate the strength of collaboration between industry, government, and academia in creating pathways for Emiratis to access high-value careers in future-focused sectors. By connecting investment with talent development, Abu Dhabi is building the workforce required to sustain industrial growth and strengthen its position as a globally competitive industrial hub.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director, National Workforce Enablement Sector and the Mawaheb Center at the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Industrialists Career Exhibition underscores the importance of collaboration between government, semi-government, and private entities in empowering Emirati talent for emerging sectors, by connecting job seekers, students, and graduates directly with quality opportunities in priority industrial and technology sectors. At the Mawaheb Center, we are committed to empowering national talent through skill development and aligning the outcomes of our development programs with the evolving needs of the job market. Our efforts in 2025 have contributed to the upskilling of more than 10,000 job seekers and the employment of more than 6,000 Emiratis across various sectors, thereby supporting the development of sustainable career paths that keep pace with the rapid transformations of the national economy. Our participation in the exhibition is a continuation of our efforts to support national talent and provide our partners with qualified professionals capable of effectively contributing to the growth of the industrial sector and the enhancement of its competitiveness."

Empowering national talent

Omar Al Nuaimi, ADNOC’s Acting Group Chief, Commercial and ICV, said: “The eighth edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition delivered strong outcomes by connecting Emirati talent with high-quality employment opportunities and pathways, further reinforcing its role in supporting the UAE’s industrial growth and meeting the evolving needs of the labor market.

Through ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) Program, we remain committed to investing in Emirati talent by developing capabilities, enhancing skills, and creating opportunities for long-term career growth. Empowering UAE nationals to contribute to the continued growth of the industrial sector is central to our efforts to drive sustainable economic development and create lasting value for the nation.

Surpassing the target of facilitating more than 5,000 job opportunities for Emirati talent a year ahead of schedule is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of collaboration between industry, government entities, and our strategic partners. It also demonstrates our shared commitment to enabling local talent and connecting UAE nationals with meaningful opportunities across the private sector.

Building on this momentum, we will continue working closely with our partners to develop a highly skilled national workforce that can support the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, while further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry, advanced technology and innovation.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People and Culture Officer at e&, said: “As we conclude our participation in the eighth edition of the Industrial Career Fair, we are immensely proud to have been part of this impactful national initiative organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. This event has provided an exceptional platform to connect with a remarkable pool of ambitious Emirati talents eager to shape the future of our vital sectors. Our commitment to empowering UAE nationals remains steadfast, and we look forward to welcoming these bright minds into our organisation, where they can thrive, innovate, and actively contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic growth."

Mohammed Abuhijleh, Managing Partner and CEO, Forvis Mazars, UAE and Oman, said: "We take pride in the remarkable success and strong turnout achieved by the Industrialists Career Exhibition, which has firmly established itself as a leading platform for connecting national talent with professional opportunities across the industrial sector.

The exhibition featured a wide range of specialized roles, and, through our participation, we successfully attracted and hired qualified technical professionals suited to available positions within the company, demonstrating the tangible outcomes delivered by this distinguished national initiative.

As a sponsor and partner in this success, we reaffirm our continued commitment to supporting the Industrialists Career Exhibition and contributing to the development of Emirati talent and the competitiveness of the industrial sector, in line with the UAE’s vision and future aspirations.

It was also a pleasure to engage with ministry leadership, industry stakeholders and aspiring Emirati professionals, discussing career opportunities and sharing insights into the future of industry and advanced technology in the UAE.”

Dany Rahal, Managing Director of SLB UAE, stated: “Since the launch of the Industrialists Career Exhibition in 2023, we have witnessed its evolution into a highly impactful platform that connects Emirati talent with leading employers across the country's strategic sectors. At SLB, we have seen firsthand how these interactions create opportunities for talented nationals to begin meaningful careers and contribute to the UAE’s industrial and technological ambitions. We are proud to support an initiative that strengthens the national talent pipeline and helps equip future generations with the skills needed to lead the industries of tomorrow.”

Since its launch under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program in 2023, the Industrialists Career Exhibition has offered more than 5,200 job opportunities for UAE nationals to date, exceeding the target of 5,000 job opportunities by 2027 announced at “Make it in the Emirates 2023”. The milestone was achieved a full year ahead of schedule, underscoring the program’s success in accelerating Emiratization within the industrial sector.

The exhibition’s outcomes contribute directly to the UAE’s Emiratization agenda and the broader national industrial transformation. With industrial sector contribution having grown by around 70% since 2021 and exports reaching a record AED 262 billion in 2025, the UAE remains committed to investing in the development of national talent capable of leading future industries and sustaining the long-term competitiveness of the industrial sector.

Alyazia Al Ahbabi, from Al Ain, said: “I would like to thank the Industrialists Career Exhibition for this excellent opportunity, and Forvis Mazars for making the process so smooth and facilitating the arrangements and signing on the same day. The experience was seamless from start to finish, and I am excited to begin my professional journey. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Hesham Adam, 24, from Abu Dhabi, who holds a degree related to the biomedical sector, said: “The exhibition has given me valuable insight into a range of opportunities that align with my academic background in engineering and advanced technology. I spent time exploring the participating companies and submitted applications to five of them. One of the most valuable aspects of the exhibition was the opportunity to build connections and gain a better understanding of the engineering sector, including how the knowledge and skills I developed can be applied beyond the laboratory environment."

The success of 2026 edition further reinforces the Industrialists Career Exhibition role as a national platform connecting Emirati talent with the evolving needs of the industrial sector. The exhibition continues to contribute to the development of a new generation of highly skilled national talent equipped to lead the industries of the future and support the competitiveness of the UAE economy.

MoIAT reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Emirati talent and strengthening its participation in the nation’s industrial development journey through the provision of high-quality employment, training, and professional development pathways across future-focused industrial sectors. The Ministry also underscored its commitment to expanding the reach and impact of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, supporting the development of a new generation of national talent capable of driving industrial growth and strengthening the UAE’s long-term competitiveness.

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For media questions: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) supports the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy by attracting, facilitating and enabling investment across priority sectors, including industry and advanced technology.

ADIO works with local and international companies to create sustainable economic value, support business expansion and generate long-term job opportunities within the emirate. Through its initiatives, ADIO plays a key role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem and enhancing its global competitiveness.

By connecting investors, companies and talent, ADIO contributes to building a dynamic and resilient economy aligned with the UAE’s long-term development goals.

For more information, visit https://www.investinabudhabi.ae

About Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) regulates the UAE labor market and develops policies that promote workforce competitiveness, sustainability and inclusion. The Ministry plays a key role in advancing Emiratization by enabling the integration of national talent into the private sector.

MoHRE works closely with government entities, employers and workforce development partners to create a balanced and flexible labor market that supports economic growth and national priorities. It leads initiatives that enhance employment opportunities, strengthen labor regulations and ensure a supportive environment for both employers and employees.

Through its programs and strategic partnerships, the Ministry contributes to developing a future-ready workforce aligned with the UAE’s long-term economic and industrial ambitions.

For more information, visit https://www.mohre.gov.ae

About Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC)

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s "Nafis" program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labor market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centers around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The company plays a central role in driving the UAE’s economic growth and industrial development by responsibly unlocking the value of the nation’s energy resources.

ADNOC is committed to enabling national talent development through its Emiratization programs and workforce initiatives designed to equip Emiratis with the skills required to succeed in future-focused industries. The company actively supports the development of local talent pipelines across engineering, technology and industrial sectors.

Through its In-Country Value (ICV) program and SME support initiatives, ADNOC fosters economic diversification by creating opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs while strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.adnoc.ae

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver superior world-class connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

SLB (NYSE)

SLB is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.