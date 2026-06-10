The conference set forth an ideal platform to shed light on governance, risk management, and compliance frameworks, as well as exchange insights and expertise to implement them with total quality management, supporting national agendas and smart government visions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sponsored by Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Quality Group (DQG) organised the ‘Quality and Business Excellence in the Era of AI’ conference under the theme ‘Safe Future: Quality Engineering and Proactive Governance’ at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel - Dubai, to explore the evolving role of quality and governance in the age of artificial intelligence. The conference brought together a distinguished group of thought leaders, policymakers, senior executives, digital transformation specialists, and data experts.

The conference served as an interactive platform for participants to exchange knowledge, expertise, and best practices across three key themes: smart quality engineering and qualitative value creation; AI governance and international compliance; and future readiness through talent development and professional capability building. The discussions focused on setting new benchmarks for smart quality engineering while supporting the development of a sustainable and resilient digital future. The initiative reflects DQG’s commitment to advancing business excellence through proactive governance and innovation, in line with national priorities and smart government strategies.

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DQG, said: “At Dubai Quality Group, we believe that fostering a culture of quality and proactive governance is essential to strengthening future readiness and enhancing the competitiveness of institutions amid the rapid transformations shaping the global landscape. The ‘Quality and Business Excellence in the Era of AI’ conference reflects our continuous commitment to promoting agile governance, advancing AI governance frameworks and international standards, and embracing global best practices in smart quality engineering. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership and contributes to elevating institutional excellence across smart governments.”

The conference featured four key sessions, beginning with ‘Capability Building and Alignment with National Agendas,’ moderated by Mr. Sultan Al Kaabi, with the participation of H.E. Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Emirates Strategic Planning and Future Foresight Association and Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association; and Dr. Suaad Al Shamsi, Senior Advisor for Aviation Operations and Artificial Intelligence. This was followed by the session ‘Challenges of Business Excellence in the Age of AI,’ which was moderated by Advisor Ahmed Al Mahmood and included Ms. Huda Hamdan Al Shaikh, Executive Director of Corporate Services Sector and Chief AI Officer, Department of Finance, Government of Dubai; Mr. Mohammed Al Mudharreb, Digital Transformation and AI Consultant at Dubai Municipality; and Mr. Ammar Ali Alasbahi, legal counsel and expert in digital legislation and artificial intelligence. The conference also included a workshop on Agentic AI delivered by Dr. Samira Shaloh, Managing Director at Dubai Quality Group.

Throughout the conference, participants and speakers explored a range of critical topics, including the evolution of institutions from Total Quality Management (TQM) to Government Excellence Ecosystem; the application of AI agents for real-time auditing and deviation detection to enhance organisational proactiveness; and the development of reskilling strategies and talent-building programs designed to prepare professionals for emerging technologies. Discussions also highlighted the importance of ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 23894 as key frameworks for AI governance, culminating in a series of recommendations focused on advancing quality engineering and proactive governance.

The ‘Quality and Business Excellence in the Era of AI’ conference was held in conjunction with the annual Dubai Quality Group Awards Ceremony, organised by DQG under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Patron of DQG, on June 11, 2026. Supported by leading sponsors and strategic partners, the event marked another significant milestone in DQG’s journey to strengthen its position as a premier platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the dissemination of best practices, while promoting the highest standards of innovation, quality, and excellence.

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