Abdulrahman Al Awar:

MoHESR’s efforts align with the UAE Government’s ambitious vision to become the world’s leading nation in transforming its sectors and services through autonomous, AI-driven models.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has organised a forum titled ‘Creative Disruption: AI's New Blueprint for Higher Education’, bringing together more than 80 leaders from the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills and its eight working groups with representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) and partners from various economic sectors and global technology companies. The forum was held as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop a higher education system that is more flexible, innovative and prepared for future requirements.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated that the unprecedented transformations taking place around the world, driven by artificial intelligence applications, require HEIs to reassess their current models and accelerate the development of forward-looking academic systems that are better equipped to respond to future needs.

He emphasised that the UAE does not regard artificial intelligence simply as an emerging technology, but rather as a strategic enabler that contributes to redesigning the higher education ecosystem, supporting young talent and strengthening the competitiveness of the economy of the future.

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar said: “MoHESR’s efforts in this area are aligned with the ambitious government vision announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption and implementation of autonomous AI-driven models – or agentic AI models – enabling the UAE government to become the first in the world to transform its sectors and services through such AI-powered systems.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar added: “We seek to redesign the higher education system through the systematic and thoughtful adoption of AI applications, aligning academic programmes with evolving labour market needs and creating more personalised, flexible and impactful learning experiences. This will enhance graduates’ readiness for a knowledge-based future driven by innovation. We highly value the active collaboration of higher education institutions, private-sector partners and global technology companies. We encourage them to continue building strategic partnerships that serve as a cornerstone for developing innovative educational models capable of keeping pace with rapid changes and supporting national development priorities.”

More personalised learning experiences

During the forum, Microsoft delivered a presentation on the potential of autonomous AI systems to create more personalised learning experiences for students by developing digital assistants capable of continuously supporting educational, academic and career pathways. Such systems can provide flexible learning models tailored to students’ interests and professional aspirations, helping them make more informed educational decisions.

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “As we are at a defining moment in the history of education, the UAE is leading the way with confidence and vision. Autonomous AI transforms learning from a standardised experience into a personalised journey for every student, while providing universities with unprecedented tools for adaptation and innovation. This is exactly what future generations in the UAE and the wider region deserve.”

Leveraging AI to develop academic programmes

Google Cloud delivered a specialised session exploring the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in the development of academic programmes and enhancing their alignment with labour market skill requirements. The session highlighted how advanced data analytics and intelligent models can support academic decision-making and proactive planning for future skills. The company also showcased prototype AI-based applications that could contribute to the continuous development of academic programmes based on economic changes and the evolving needs of different sectors.

Ziad Jamal, Google Cloud Country Manager for the UAE, the Levant and North Africa, said: “Redesigning higher education in the age of AI requires more than simply adopting modern technologies; it requires building flexible educational models based on real-time data and predictive analytics. At Google Cloud, we are committed to applying our advanced innovation capabilities to develop intelligent applications and solutions that support academic decision-making and enable universities to align their programmes and outcomes instantly with the demands of the knowledge economy, in line with the UAE’s ambition to remain at the forefront of digital and knowledge-driven nations.”

The forum forms part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to foster collaboration between HEIs and global technology companies, supporting the development of future-oriented educational policies and models while contributing to a higher education system that is more closely connected to national priorities and labour market needs.

About the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is spearheading the development of a future-ready higher education and scientific research ecosystem that underpins the country’s ongoing transition to a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Guided by the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry is advancing a dynamic and forward-looking regulatory framework that elevates the quality, competitiveness and resilience of higher education institutions, while equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the evolving global workforce of tomorrow.

The Ministry plays a key role in aligning higher education outcomes with the needs of the national economy. Through progressive policies, targeted programmes and strategic partnerships, it supports the development of national talent, strengthens research and innovation and enables the transformation of knowledge into practical applications that drive sustainable economic and social impact.

In playing this role, the Ministry contributes to solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for excellence in higher education and scientific research, while advancing investment in human capital and development of skills for the future.

For further information, please contact:

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com