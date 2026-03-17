Sharjah: The 43rd edition of the Ramadan Nights exhibition is witnessing strong visitor turnout, providing a comprehensive shopping destination for families during the holy month and ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 18-sqaure-meter exhibition offers substantial promotional offers and exclusive discounts of more than 75 per cent on a diverse range of products. It will continue until March 22 as part of the 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

More than 210 exhibitors representing upwards of 700 international and local brands are taking part this year, showcasing a wide variety of items, including fashion, textiles, sportswear, perfumes, and cosmetics, in addition to electronics, home furnishings, food products, confectionery, jewellery, children’s toys, and stationery.

"Ramadan Nights" atmosphere is set to become even more vibrant in the coming days. Residents and visitors of Sharjah can look forward to an enriched programme of family-friendly cultural and entertainment activities. The exhibition incorporates interactive segments that enable participants to win valuable prizes and enter multiple draws, thereby enhancing the overall visitor experience and promoting consumer engagement.

The Heritage Village, a key highlight of this year’s edition, continues to draw strong visitor interest, providing an immersive cultural experience that highlights authentic Emirati traditions and the unique spiritual ambience of Ramadan. The village features a range of folk performances, cultural competitions, and heritage- themed activities.

Visitors can also explore a selection of traditional products and handicrafts presented by productive families and small enterprises, including traditional attire, palm-frond crafts, incense, and authentic Arabian fragrances.

The displays further include collections of old coins and traditional fishing tools, alongside other heritage collectibles, in addition to serving delectable cuisines and popular traditional dishes, dates, and Arabic coffee.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition continues to consolidate its position as a leading retail and entertainment event that attracts significant interest from families and visitors. He noted that the increasing momentum as Eid Al-Fitr approaches reflects growing confidence in the event from both consumers and exhibitors.

Al Midfa added that “Ramadan Nights” delivers an integrated experience combining shopping, entertainment, and the authentic ambience of Ramadan, encouraging the public to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the exclusive promotions introduced ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

This year’s edition features a diverse portfolio of activities designed to cater to all family members. A key attraction is the Iftar Corner, which serves an extensive selection of local, Arab, and international cuisines, including signature oriental desserts and traditional dishes.

Meanwhile, the “Children’s Corner” features a dedicated play areas this year, with a broader range of fun games and creative educational programmes aimed at developing children’s skills through engaging and family-friendly entertainment activities.

The exhibition is open daily 5pm to 1am, and from 3pm to midnight during the Eid holiday. It features participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, and a selection of some of the world’s most renowned brands.

It also brings together a wide range of local and national companies, in addition to prominent brands specialising in accessories and perfumes, further enhancing the diversity of retail offerings presented at the exhibition.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com