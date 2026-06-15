The School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai recently hosted the Global Degree Show 2026, bringing together students, academics, industry leaders, alumni, and families to celebrate the graduating cohort. The event showcased an extensive body of work from students across Communication Design, Fashion Branding and Promotion, Interior Architecture and Design, alongside selected projects from the Master’s programme. The exhibition highlighted creativity, innovation, and critical thinking, reflecting the strength and diversity of emerging design talent.

Senior academic leaders addressed the gathering, including Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost; Professor Fiona Grant, Executive Dean of the School of Textiles and Design; and Dr Mohamed Al-Musleh, Head of School. They highlighted the importance of design in driving industry transformation and shaping future-ready graduates.

A key highlight of the evening was The Transition Talk: How Graduates Actually Get Started, moderated by Dr Dima Alkawadri. The panel featured alumni Lilya Smolenskaya, former Interior Design Intern at Raw Editions; Jenessa Dsilva, Creative and Marketing Executive at Masafa Investments; and Ekta Savarkar, Brand Marketing Trainee at Fenty Beauty UAE. The discussion offered practical insights into early career pathways in the creative industry.

The programme also featured Lightning Talks on evolving design research and practice. Professor Louise Valentine, Associate Director of Research, discussed developments in the research landscape, while Nez Gebral, Chair of the Industry Advisory Board, highlighted emerging trends shaping the creative sector.

A key milestone of the event was the launch of the Global Degree Show Digital Showcase, which included the Editorial and Immersive Degree Show platforms. The initiative expands the reach of student work beyond the physical exhibition, offering global visibility to graduates and strengthening engagement with industry and prospective employers.

The platform can be explored here Global Degree Show 2026 Digital Showcase

The evening concluded with an awards ceremony recognising outstanding student achievement. The Design Futures Award was presented by Dr Louise Delicato, Acting Head of the School of Social Sciences (SoSS), to Alina Kostyleva from Interior Architecture and Design.

Appreciation Certificates were awarded to Yuan Zhang (Fashion Branding and Promotion) and Tatiana Bacova (Communication Design). The Graduate Attribute Awards, presented by Professor Raj Sharma, Head of Global College, recognised students whose projects best embodied the university’s graduate attributes. This year’s recipients were Shokhida Abduvalieva (Fashion Branding and Promotion), Hazar Rustom (Interior Architecture and Design), and Maryam Najem (Communication Design).

More than a showcase of projects, Global Degree Show 2026 was a celebration of possibility. It highlighted a generation of creative thinkers, innovators, and future leaders ready to challenge conventions, create meaningful impact, and redefine what comes next. If the work on display was any indication, the future of design has never looked brighter.