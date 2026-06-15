Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The global woodworking industry is entering a new era of transformation, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced material innovation; technologies that are redefining how wood products are designed, processed, and delivered at scale.

This transformation is unfolding alongside strong market growth. The global woodworking machinery market projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027 reflecting rising demand from construction, furniture, and industrial applications worldwide.

Dubai WoodShow 2026 is set to spotlight these technologies and solutions, taking place from 22–24 June 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, where more than 12,000 industry professionals and exhibitors from over 60 countries gathering for three days of trade, technology, and industry exchange reinforcing its position as the region’s largest and most influential platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry.

Automation is rapidly transforming how wood products are manufactured globally. What was once a labor intensive industry is now increasingly powered by robotics, AI driven machinery, and intelligent production systems.

From automated cutting and CNC machining to AI powered quality control and optimization, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies to improve accuracy and accelerate production cycles. Industry data indicates that automated solutions are becoming standard across modern facilities, enabling companies to transition toward data driven, high efficiency manufacturing models.

At Dubai WoodShow, this evolution is on full display. Exhibitors will present a new generation of intelligent woodworking machinery, from automated cutting and processing systems to robotics capable of optimizing workflows in real time. Alongside technological advancements, new wood materials and component solutions are playing a critical role in shaping the future of the industry.

From engineered wood products and lightweight panels to innovative surface finishes and advanced fittings, manufacturers are responding to growing market demands for performance, flexibility, and sustainability. The global engineered wood sector is valued in the hundreds of billions and continues to expand rapidly as construction and furniture demand rises worldwide.

While Dubai WoodShow highlights a comprehensive range of materials, accessories, fittings, and semi finished products, enabling businesses to deliver faster, smarter, and more sustainable solutions to the market.

The scale of participation reflects the international nature of the wood industry. With companies representing more than 60 countries, the exhibition serves as a strategic meeting point for producers, suppliers, and buyers from key global markets, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

This global representation creates a unique environment for cross border trade, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships, allowing companies to explore new markets while strengthening their international presence.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Mr. Walid Farghal, Exhibition Director of Dubai WoodShow, said: “The woodworking industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, where technology and material innovation are no longer optional; they are the essential drivers of growth. At Dubai WoodShow, we are bringing together global expertise and cutting edge solutions that enable manufacturers to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic market. The strong international participation this year reflects the growing importance of the event as a global hub for the industry.”

The event enables exhibitors to connect directly with key decision makers, including buyers, project developers, manufacturers, and industry leaders actively sourcing new technologies and solutions. It also provides valuable insights into how companies can scale production, integrate advanced technologies, and build more resilient supply chains.

As the woodworking industry evolves, Dubai WoodShow remains at the forefront of this transformation bringing together the technologies, materials, and global expertise shaping the next generation of manufacturing.

By aligning international innovation with regional growth, the event continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade, technology, and industrial advancement in the global wood sector.