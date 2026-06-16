Paris, France – World Defense Show (WDS), founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), is reinforcing its position as a leading global platform for defense collaboration and strategic engagement through its participation at Eurosatory 2026, taking place in Paris from June 15–19, 2026.

Building on the success of its record-breaking 2026 edition, WDS is continuing to expand its global engagement and strengthen relationships with defense stakeholders ahead of the fourth edition of the show, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in January 2028. As preparations accelerate, WDS 2028 is set to be more ambitious and further developed to meet growing industry demand.

As part of its engagement at Eurosatory 2026, World Defense Show is announcing a series of strategic partnerships that reflect the growing international momentum behind WDS 2028. This includes the signing of an agreement with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), officially establishing the first-ever Canadian National Pavilion at World Defense Show, creating a dedicated platform for Canadian defense and security companies to engage with global stakeholders in Riyadh. The show also signed an agreement with Development East Manufacturing Holding Co. (DEMCO), which joins WDS 2028 as a Premium Partner, further underscoring the event's growing appeal among key industry leaders.

As momentum builds toward WDS 2028, the exhibition continues to expand its footprint to meet rising global demand. Re-bookings have already reached strong levels less than 19 months ahead of the event, reflecting growing confidence in WDS as a strategic global meeting point for the international defense industry.

Andrew Pearcey, Chief Executive Officer of World Defense Show, said: “World Defense Show was designed from the outset to serve as more than a traditional exhibition platform. Our objective is to create an environment where governments, industry leaders, innovators and strategic partners can come together to shape the future of defense collaboration and engagement.”

He added: “The establishment of the first-ever Canadian National Pavilion at WDS 2028 reflects the growing international confidence in the platform and its ability to foster meaningful collaboration across the global defense ecosystem. We also welcome DEMCO as a Premium Partner for WDS 2028 and look forward to working with both organizations as we continue to strengthen WDS’ international footprint.”

The third edition of World Defense Show, held in Riyadh in February 2026, welcomed 1,486 exhibitors representing 89 countries, alongside 513 official delegations from 121 countries, and 137,000 visitors. These record figures further underscore the show’s expanding global reach and its growing strategic importance within the international defense calendar.

The 2026 edition also featured participation from all Top 10 global defense companies and more than 60 of the world’s Top 100 defense firms, alongside 389 live demonstrations conducted across air, land and unmanned domains over the five-day event.

World Defense Show 2026 also saw $8.8 billion (SAR 33 bn) in orders and announcements during the event, reflecting the growing commercial significance of the platform and its role in supporting defense engagement, industrial growth and strategic partnership development aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 objective of localizing 50% of defense spending, World Defense Show has evolved into an increasingly important platform for showcasing the Kingdom’s long-term ambitions across capability development, strategic partnerships and industrial growth. WDS 2028 represents a key milestone in that journey, providing an international stage to demonstrate progress across the defense ecosystem while supporting continued collaboration, innovation, and investment across the global industry.

With a purpose-built venue near Riyadh featuring a dedicated 2,700-meter runway, large-scale land demonstration areas and integrated operational environments across land, air, sea, space and security domains, WDS has continued to differentiate itself through its emphasis on live capability demonstration and multi-domain operational environments.

Preparations for WDS 2028 will continue throughout 2026 and 2027, with additional announcements regarding the event’s future-focused themes and programming expected from early 2027. The upcoming edition aims to further strengthen WDS’ international footprint while reflecting the innovation trends, market priorities and collaborative direction shaping the global defense sector.