RIYADH – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, impact on humanity, extends its gratitude to the distinguished partners supporting FII PRIORITY Europe 2026, taking place in Rome from June 17–19, 2026.

The Summit will bring together influential voices from Europe and around the world to explore how capital, policy, and innovation can strengthen resilience, productivity, and sustainable growth in a rapidly changing global economy.

Founding and Vision Partners

FII Institute acknowledges the continued support of its Founding Partner, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, whose long-term commitment enables the Institute to advance its mission of driving impact on humanity.

The Institute further recognizes its Vision Partners, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Aramco, and ADES Holding, for their active leadership in shaping meaningful engagement across sectors and regions.

Summit Support Partners

The Institute extends its appreciation to Cerved as a Summit Support Partner. A leading Italian business information and analytics group, Cerved supports informed decision-making across credit, risk, and investment, including through data-driven insights on business resilience and economic security.

The Institute also thanks The Fashion Commission as a Summit Support Partner. The Fashion Commission supports the growth of Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector, advancing creativity, sustainability, and cultural identity on the global stage through initiatives that showcase Saudi talent and expand the sector’s global reach.

The Institute further recognizes Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) as a Summit Support Partner. FSI is Europe’s largest private equity investor dedicated to a single country — Italy — and the country’s leading strategic private capital platform, acting as a systemic investor and an institutional reference point for international capital seeking access to the Italian private market.

Strategic Partners

In addition, the Institute values the contributions of its Strategic Partners, whose expertise and collaboration enrich the Summit’s dialogue and outcomes: Acwa, ALAT, Arabian Dyar, Barclays, Bombardier, Brookfield, Diriyah, EFG Hermes, Elm, Emaar, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Franklin Templeton, GFH, Guggenheim Investments, HSBC, HUMAIN, JD.com, KAFD, King Salman International Airport, Maaden, MARA, Minerva Foods, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), NEOM, New Murabba, Premium Residency, Red Sea Global, Riyad Bank, Riyadh Air, ROSHN Group, Royal Commission for AlUla, SABIC, Sanabil Investments, Saudi Energy (SE), SMBC, SNB, SoftBank Vision Fund, Soudah Development, Standard Chartered, State Street, stc group, VCM, Visa, and Vision Invest. Their partnership reinforces the Institute’s efforts to catalyze investment, foster innovation, and promote sustainable solutions.

Together, these partners help advance impact-driven initiatives and cross-border collaboration, ensuring that FII Institute continues to illuminate pathways for sustainable growth, strategic resilience, and shared prosperity across Europe and around the globe.

Confirmed speakers from FII Institute partner organizations at FII PRIORITY Europe include:

H.E. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, Governor, PIF; Chairman, Saudi Aramco; Chairman, FII Institute

Angus Fletcher, Global Head, Digital Solutions, State Street

Andrea Pignataro, Founder & CEO, Ion Group;

Anna Paglia, Executive Vice-President & Chief Business Officer, State Street Investment Management

Burak Çakmak, CEO, Saudi Fashion Commission;

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, Vice-Chairman & Group CEO, ADES Holding

Dr. Vivek Ramachandran, Head, Global Trade Solutions, HSBC

Fahad Al-Dhubaib, Senior Vice-President, Strategy & Market Analysis, Aramco

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, CEO, Minerva Foods

Gerard Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company

Hani Enaya, CIO, Sanabil Investments

Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes, CEO & Board Member, GFH Financial Group;

Jerry Todd, Head of National Development Division & Acting Head of the Investment Strategy & Economic Insights Division, PIF

John Pagano, Group CEO, Red Sea Global

Marco Arcelli, Advisor to the Chairman & Former CEO, Acwa

Maurizio Tamagnini, Founder & CEO, FSI.

Michael Dyke, CEO, New Murabba

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder, Emaar Properties; Founder, Noon.com

Muammar Alatawi, Chairman, ARABIAN DYAR

Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice-President, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Riyadh Air

Rayan Fayez, Deputy CEO, NEOM

Sabah Barakat, Acting Group CEO, ROSHN Group

Stephen Dainton, President, Barclays Bank; Head, Investment Bank Management, Barclays

Talal H. AlMarri, CEO, Expo 2030 Riyadh

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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