Paris: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Pavilion has concluded its first day at Eurosatory 2026, the world's leading international defence and security exhibition, receiving significant attendance from international delegations, industry leaders, and representatives of leading international defence and security companies.

Since 1967, Eurosatory has built its status as the benchmark global tradeshow for Defence and Security, bringing together the key players from the defence and security international ecosystem. The exhibition features thousands of global companies and key decision-makers from around the world and will continue until 19 June at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte in Paris, France.

The UAE's participation at Eurosatory is supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It reflects the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the defence and security sectors, as well as fostering high-level industrial partnerships.

On the opening day of Eurosatory, the pavilion welcomed the UAE Military Delegation and several distinguished visitors including His Excellency Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Morocco's National Defense Administration. The UAE National Pavilion also saw a notable turnout from senior military leaders and international delegations in the defence and security sectors, underscoring the exhibition's importance as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation in the defence sector.

Many officials expressed strong interest in exploring the latest systems and solutions showcased by leading Emirati defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect. EDGE Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Safran, the world's second largest aircraft equipment manufacturer, and saw significant interest in their wide range of defence and security solutions across air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains.

On day one, the pavilion welcomed 3,120 visitors and facilitated productive engagements during the exhibition's first day, hosting 118 meetings, exploring opportunities for future collaboration and strengthening international ties between UAE national entities and the international defence and sector industry.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, held several meetings to promote the 2027 edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the accompanying International Defence Conference 2027, as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition (2028) to new markets.

The upcoming IDEX & NAVDEX are set to be the largest in the event’s long history and one of the worlds largest events dedicated to defence and security, with a large number of visitors and exhibitors at Eurosatory expressing their interest in participating in the event.

Visitors are invited to explore the UAE Pavilion at Eurosatory 2026, where they can engage with senior leaders, engineers, and specialists from leading UAE entities to exchange knowledge and foster strategic partnerships.