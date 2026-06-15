Doha, Qatar – Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby initiative has opened ticket sales for its 2026 Annual Gathering. The event will take place at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) in Doha from 19-20 September under the theme ‘With Our Ideas, We Build’.

With ticketing now open, the public can secure places at an event that fosters meaningful dialogue on issues shaping individuals and contemporary society, while celebrating Arabic as a living language of thought and creation – not merely a tool for expression.

The BilAraby Annual Gathering 2026 will offer a comprehensive program including main-stage talks featuring prominent voices, in-depth workshops and panel discussions, exhibitions, and a range of interactive spaces.

It reinforces the BilAraby initiative’s position as a global platform showcasing innovative solutions and forward-looking ideas from Arab speaking minds across diverse fields. These include technology and environmental sustainability, the renewal of educational discourse and community empowerment, and the development of digital tools that strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in today’s digital landscape.

Meanwhile, BilAraby has completed the evaluation and review stages for participation applications in its Annual Gathering 2026. This edition of the event has seen strong engagement, reflecting the impact of inspiring Arab ideas and their ability to drive change. Since its inception, BilAraby has received more than 1,600 applications from speakers representing diverse Arab communities worldwide.

The initial evaluation process has resulted in a preliminary shortlist of speakers selected for the BilAraby Annual Gathering 2026, comprising distinguished voices capable of translating bold ideas into practical, actionable solutions that advance development and human-centered progress. The selected topics span a broad spectrum of issues, including innovative and cultural initiatives that draw on heritage through a contemporary lens.

The geographic diversity of participants reflects the initiative’s inclusivity. Candidates represent 34 countries, including Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan, with active participation from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Oman, Libya, and Mauritania. BilAraby’s reach also extends to Arabic speakers in non-Arab countries, including the US, Malaysia, France, Portugal, Russia, Norway, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Togo, Australia, Belgium, and Canada.

Tickets for the BilAraby Annual Gathering 2026 are now available. The latest updates about the event are available at https://bilaraby.qa/en/summits/bilaraby-annual-gathering-2026.

About BilAraby:

BilAraby is an innovative cultural initiative launched by Qatar Foundation in 2024 to amplify ideas and innovation within Arabic-speaking communities.

Building on QF’s longstanding commitment to culture, innovation, and the preservation of the Arabic language, BilAraby fosters an inclusive environment that nurtures passionate minds, encourages collaboration, and inspires innovators and learners to express their vision for a better future in Arabic -- contributing to knowledge creation and social development.

Under the slogan ‘Ideas Have a Voice and an Echo’, the initiative celebrates the creativity and stories of Arabic speakers, highlighting the cultural richness and diversity of the Arab world. The BilAraby initiative also includes a digital platform designed to promote dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The annual BilAraby Gathering is hosted in Doha, as the leading event in a series of regional activities aimed at sharing inspiring ideas. It features panel discussions, workshops, and interactive spaces for partners and speakers.

Open to everyone, BilAraby provides a platform to showcase inspiring ideas and solutions that shape the future of innovation.

For more information, please visit www.bilaraby.qa.

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For general inquiries, contact us at: info@bilaraby.qa.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa