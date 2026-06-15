Manama, Bahrain: Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, in collaboration with Batelco by Beyon Enterprise team, hosted an exclusive executive workshop titled “The Next Era of Experience – Powered by AI, Designed for People”, bringing together enterprise leaders, decision-makers, and technology experts to explore how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping customer engagement and transforming the future of customer experience.

Held exclusively for Batelco by Beyon Enterprise customers, the workshop highlighted the growing role of AI-powered customer engagement platforms, AI Agents, and Voice Intelligence in helping organizations deliver more personalized, efficient, and intelligent customer experiences at scale. Through real-world use cases and live demonstrations, attendees gained valuable insights into emerging customer experience technologies and practical strategies for enhancing customer satisfaction, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating digital transformation initiatives. Total CX’s comprehensive customer engagement platform is supported through the company’s collaboration with DOO, which specializes in artificial intelligence customer experience technologies.

Companies today are looking at more intelligent engagement models with their customers. AI Agents and Voice Intelligence are becoming essential tools for delivering more meaningful and personalised interactions while improving efficiency. This workshop provided an opportunity for business leaders to explore how these technologies can help organizations strengthen customer relationships, enhance operational performance, and support long-term growth.

The workshop also provided a platform for networking and knowledge sharing among industry peers, technology partners, and customer experience professionals, reinforcing the importance of innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of enterprise customer engagement.

Total CX continues to support organizations across Bahrain with innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences, improve business performance, and accelerate digital transformation.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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About Total CX

Total CX, part of the Beyon Group, born from the origins of Batelco’s 50-year-old Contact Centre, offers customer service & contact centre solutions to businesses across all sectors. Providing personalized customer care services, which enhances the service experiences of its clients’ own customers. Total CX currently houses some of the largest and most extensive call centre requirements in Bahrain covering clients such as Batelco and Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).