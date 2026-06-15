World Sport 360 Summit brings together World Stadiums & Arenas Summit and Athlete 360 as integrated platform connecting infrastructure, performance, innovation and long-term sector development

National Center for Privatization and JLL bring expertise in public-private partnerships, investment advisory and large-scale project delivery to support the Kingdom’s evolving sports ecosystem

Athlete 360 strengthens platform’s focus on athlete development, sports science, health, performance and long-term wellbeing

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Center for Privatization and JLL have joined the World Sport 360 Summit as Event partners, reinforcing the platform’s role in bringing together the key public and private sector voices shaping the next phase of Saudi Arabia’s sports sector.

Taking place in Riyadh from 14 & 15 October 2026 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, World Sport 360 Summit brings together two core platforms: the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit, focused on the future of sports infrastructure, venue development and live entertainment destinations; and Athlete 360, dedicated to athlete development, health, performance, sports science and long-term wellbeing.

Together, the two platforms reflect the full ecosystem required to support Saudi Arabia’s sports ambitions, from building future-ready venues and unlocking investment models to developing the systems, knowledge and support structures that enable athletes to perform, recover and build sustainable careers.

The National Center for Privatization will contribute its expertise in public-private partnerships, an area that is increasingly central to the delivery of next-generation stadiums and major sports infrastructure projects. As Saudi Arabia continues to advance large-scale developments aligned with Vision 2030, public-private collaboration is taking on greater significance in supporting project delivery, enabling innovative financing structures and strengthening the long-term sustainability of sports assets.

JLL joins the platform as Event Partner, bringing global advisory and delivery expertise across sports infrastructure, real estate, investment and large-scale development. With experience across some of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious giga projects, including NEOM, Qiddiya and Diriyah, JLL’s participation will support discussions around feasibility, procurement, delivery, asset management and the development of world-class sporting and entertainment destinations.

Ahmed Abas, Head of Sports, Leisure and Entertainment Middle East and Africa at JLL, said:

“The scale of investment in Saudi Arabia’s sports infrastructure is unprecedented, and I’m excited to engage with fellow leaders to ensure our industry’s growth is as sustainable as it is ambitious.”

Alongside the infrastructure agenda, Athlete 360 will play a central role in the World Sport 360 Summit programme by addressing the wider systems needed to support athletes across their full lifecycle. The platform will convene federations, clubs, academic institutions, medical and mental health professionals, performance experts, sports scientists, technology providers, brands and policymakers to explore priorities including injury prevention, recovery, safeguarding, mental resilience, athlete transition, data, wearables and commercial development.

As the World Sport 360 Summit builds momentum ahead of its 2026 edition, participating stakeholders have highlighted the importance of platforms that connect infrastructure, athlete development and industry collaboration under one broader sports ecosystem.

“World Sport 360 is a platform that brings together infrastructure, athlete development, and innovation, supporting the region’s emergence as a global hub for sport. I’m delighted to be part of this,” said Prof. Ammar Alrefaei, Director of Sports Management Programs at King Abdulaziz University.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Almuzaini, President of the Saudi Universities Sports Federation, added:

“Saudi Universities Sports Federation is pleased to support Athlete 360 as a platform that brings together athlete development, health, performance, innovation, and sports science. Events such as Athlete 360 provide valuable opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange, while supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s sports sector in line with Vision 2030.”

Nayef Bin Humaid, President of the Saudi Baseball and Softball Federation, said:

“The Saudi Baseball and Softball Federation is proud to be part of Athlete 360, a valuable platform bringing together innovation, infrastructure, and athlete development. This initiative reflects the region’s strong commitment to building a dynamic and sustainable sports ecosystem for future generations.”

From the advisory and consulting landscape, Chris Styring, Director at Deloitte, commented:

“I’m pleased to be part of the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit, a platform that brings together the key voices shaping the future of stadium and venue infrastructure across the region.”

By combining the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit and Athlete 360 under the World Sport 360 Summit umbrella, the 2026 edition will provide a broader industry platform that reflects the connection between infrastructure, athlete performance, investment, innovation and long-term sector development.

The event is expected to welcome more than 2,000 industry leaders from across the global sports ecosystem, including government entities, investors, developers, venue operators, federations, clubs, advisors, technology providers, academics, athlete performance specialists and sports industry stakeholders.

About World Stadiums & Arenas Summit:

The World Stadiums & Arenas Summit is the flagship global platform for leaders shaping the future of sports infrastructure, venue design, and live entertainment ecosystems. Its unique 360° format combines WSAS, Athlete 360, and the Stadiums & Arenas Awards to connect strategy, performance, innovation, and recognition in one place.