Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As businesses across the Gulf navigate an increasingly volatile global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, technological disruption, supply chain shifts and economic realignment, the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) will host an exclusive leadership briefing featuring internationally recognised futurist, investor and strategist Dr. Noah Raford, former Futurist-in-Chief to the Government of Dubai.

Titled The Wartime CEO, the research-driven session will take place on Wednesday, 17 June 2026 at Anantara Downtown Dubai, bringing together a select audience of the UAE's most influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, board members and decision-makers.

Drawing on analysis of more than 15,000 companies and 120 years of crisis data, Dr. Raford will present a practical framework for navigating disruption, identifying strategic vulnerabilities and making high-stakes decisions under pressure. The briefing examines why some organisations emerge stronger from periods of instability while others merely survive.

The event comes at a pivotal moment for regional businesses as Gulf economies accelerate diversification agendas, AI adoption reshapes industries, and leadership teams face unprecedented pressure to balance growth with resilience.

"Dubai has built its reputation on anticipating change rather than reacting to it," said Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman, IBPC Dubai. "The ability to lead effectively through uncertainty is now one of the most critical capabilities for business leaders. Dr. Raford's research offers an evidence-based playbook that is particularly relevant for companies operating in the Gulf's fast-moving economic landscape."

Dr. Raford is widely regarded as one of the region's foremost authorities on futures, strategy and emerging technologies. During his tenure with the Government of Dubai, he helped shape some of the emirate's most ambitious innovation and future-readiness initiatives. Today, as Managing Partner at EMIR, he advises governments, investors and business leaders on navigating complex transitions and identifying opportunities amid uncertainty.

The event underscores IBPC Dubai's growing role as a convening platform for high-level business dialogue in the UAE, reinforcing the Council's reputation for hosting closed-door conversations with globally recognised thought leaders and influential policymakers.