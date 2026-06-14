Cairo, Egypt – Huawei Cloud hosted the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit 2026, bringing together financial institutions, fintech innovators, cloud experts, technology partners, and industry leaders to discuss the next stage of digital transformation in Egypt’s financial services sector. Under the theme of accelerating fintech innovation through cloud, AI, data intelligence, and secure digital infrastructure, the summit highlighted how advanced cloud technologies are enabling financial institutions to build more agile, compliant, resilient, and customer-centric services.

The summit comes as Egypt’s financial sector continues to accelerate its digital transformation, with growing demand for scalable, secure, and locally hosted cloud infrastructure. Since launching Egypt’s first hyperscale public cloud region in 2024, Huawei Cloud has strengthened the country’s digital foundation by ensuring that critical infrastructure and data remain securely hosted within Egypt, reinforcing long-term data sovereignty and digital resilience.

Building on this vision, Jo Xu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Egypt, outlined Huawei Cloud’s latest strategy and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to becoming Egypt’s trusted technology partner for the financial services sector through its local high-performance cloud capabilities. He highlighted Huawei Cloud’s local region advantages, including low latency, data sovereignty, 24/7 local service support, secure and compliant cloud architecture, and strong infrastructure capabilities for data intelligence and financial innovation.

Reflecting the growing demand for secure and scalable digital infrastructure across the financial sector, several summit sessions focused on cloud security, compliance, and operational resilience. Huawei Cloud specialists presented best practices for building resilient fintech infrastructure, including multi-cloud disaster recovery, landing zone design, and compliance-focused security frameworks. Dedicated sessions also discussed how Huawei Cloud Stack can support financial institutions in building secure, compliant, and controllable cloud foundations for core workloads, hybrid-cloud scenarios, regulatory-sensitive operations, and system hosting.

Beyond large financial institutions, the summit also addressed the unique challenges facing emerging fintech players and startups. For small and medium-sized fintech enterprises, Huawei Cloud introduced practical approaches to cloud onboarding, focusing on cost optimization, compliance readiness, rapid deployment, and cloud-plus-partner joint delivery models. These solutions aim to help fintech companies reduce technical barriers, accelerate go-to-market, and scale more efficiently.

The summit showcased customer and partner success stories demonstrating the real impact of cloud adoption across Egypt’s fintech ecosystem. This is reinforced by Huawei Cloud’s regulatory compliance in Egypt, including NTRA certification, a Tier 3 license, and adherence to FRA data sovereignty and localization requirements for the non-banking financial sector, ensuring all sensitive data is processed and stored within Egypt.

Mohamed Amer，CTO, Evolve Investment Holding, shared the migration experience. Huawei Cloud successfully migrated GNT and MNGM’s mission-critical trading platform and sensitive financial data to the cloud with near-zero downtime, ensuring uninterrupted access to real-time gold pricing and trading services. Through continuous data replication, parallel system validation, and a carefully orchestrated cutover strategy, the migration safeguarded data integrity, maintained business continuity, and delivered a seamless experience for customers throughout the transition.

Amr Farouk，Chairman and CEO of JATDEV introduced JATDEV’s banking and fintech solutions and shared partner success stories developed in collaboration with Huawei Cloud. The session emphasized the importance of ecosystem collaboration in driving fintech innovation. Through joint solution development and delivery, Huawei Cloud and its partners are helping financial institutions and fintech companies access more tailored, efficient, and locally relevant cloud solutions.

Beyond individual transformation journeys, the summit concluded with a panel discussion titled “Accelerating FinTech Growth Through Cloud Innovation: Opportunities, Expectations, and Market Expansion in Egypt”, featuring leading voices from Egypt’s fintech and investment ecosystem. Moderated by Ahmed Samy, Channel Director of Huawei Cloud, the discussion brought together Ahmad Hammouda, Co-Founder & CEO of Thndr, Sameh El Torgomann, Founder & CEO of Evolve Investment Holding, Ahmed Al-Shanawany, CEO & Managing Director of Souhoola. Speakers discussed the key opportunities and challenges facing the sector, including the requirements of digital infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and AI adoption to enhance customer experience and promote financial inclusion.

Huawei Cloud reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting Egypt’s digital economy by delivering secure, reliable, AI-ready, and locally supported cloud services. As Egypt’s fintech sector continues to grow, Huawei Cloud will continue working with customers, partners, regulators, and industry stakeholders to build a more intelligent, inclusive, and resilient financial future.