Sharjah: The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is attracting notable participation from leading local jewellery companies and brands, showcasing exclusive collections and rare pieces that combine contemporary innovation with timeless craftsmanship.

A key highlight of this edition is the extraordinary gold dress presented by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, making its debut appearance at the exhibition.

Manufactured in the UAE, the masterpiece weighs more than 10 kilograms of pure 21-karat gold and is valued at AED 5 million. It is officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s most expensive gold dress, underscoring its significance as a luxury showcase piece and a standout attraction for visitors.

Alongside this flagship exhibit, Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery is introducing a portfolio of new jewellery collections launched exclusively during the 57th edition, further strengthening its brand visibility within the luxury jewellery segment.

Salem Al-Shueibi Jewellery is leveraging its participation in the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show to introduce the “Aura Mosa” collection, created in collaboration with Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami.

Furthermore, the company is presenting a portfolio of record-breaking artistic creations from the “Sheikha Hind” collection, which was launched last year, in addition to unveiling more than 500 new diamond designs. This extensive product launch demonstrates the company’s strategy of continuously expanding its premium portfolio and offering exclusive collections that respond to evolving consumer preferences and emerging trends within the high-end jewellery sector.

Arabian Gold & Diamond is also showcasing a collection of unique artistic creations that have gained international recognition and earned entries in the Guinness World Records.

Among the standout attractions is the “Union Frame”, an elaborate design incorporating iconic landmarks from all seven emirates, alongside the world’s largest mirror and the world’s largest “Mertasha” jewellery piece, reflecting the high level of creativity and craftsmanship that characterises the UAE’s gold and jewellery industry.

Jawhara Jewellery is participating with a diverse collection of luxury designs that emphasise exclusivity and high-end craftsmanship. Among the highlights is the “Palm” Collection, featuring 18-karat gold pieces set with natural diamonds and premium gemstones, including rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. Having recorded strong market demand, the collection has emerged as one of the company’s flagship product lines.

The company is also presenting an exclusive selection of pearl jewellery, alongside bespoke diamond bridal sets produced as one-of-a-kind creations, with only a single piece made from each design. This limited-production strategy strengthens product differentiation, enhances perceived value, and caters to affluent customers seeking unique and highly personalised jewellery pieces.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com