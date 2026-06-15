Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia – Almajdouie Motors, the authorized distributor of Changan in Saudi Arabia, has announced the successful conclusion of the third edition of the "Changan National Skills Competition 2026". The event was held on Friday, June 12, in Al-Khobar, bringing together a distinguished selection of the company's talents from across the Kingdom's various regions.

The competition forms part of Changan Almajdouie's ongoing commitment to developing its workforce and fostering a culture of excellence and professionalism. It provides a competitive platform through which employees can test their technical and theoretical skills against the highest quality standards endorsed by Changan and Al Majdouie Motors.

The third edition saw a notable expansion in scope, divided into four main categories, each addressing a distinct stage of customer experience: Best Technician, Best Service Advisor, Best Sales Consultant, and Best Parts Specialist. Participants underwent a series of practical and theoretical assessments to evaluate their knowledge, competence, and performance quality.

This edition builds on the success of its predecessors, having evolved into a nationwide initiative that unites talent from Almajdouie Changan branches throughout the Kingdom. It reflects the company's dedication to building well-rounded teams capable of delivering an exceptional experience to Changan customers.

On this occasion, winners from all four categories were honored in recognition of their outstanding performance, professional excellence, and their contribution to raising the standards of service provided to the brand's customers in the Kingdom.

Almajdouie Changan affirmed that the Changan National Skills Competition represents a cornerstone of its vision to invest in human capital and entrench a culture of continuous learning and development, ultimately elevating service quality and reinforcing Changan's position as a brand that delivers a comprehensive and integrated customer experience in the Saudi market

For more information, please visit the official Al Majdouie Changan website:

Changan-ksa.com

For more information,

Mohamad Karanouh, PR Arabia

Email: mailto:m.karanouh@prarabia.me