MUSCAT - The first Oman–Pakistan Friendship Association (OPFA) was formally launched on Sunday, marking a new step in strengthening the long-standing friendship, cooperation and cultural ties between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior Omani officials, diplomats, as well as representatives from Pakistan and other nationalities, along with members from both government and private organisations.

During the event, a Board of Directors was also elected to oversee the future activities of the association.

Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Founder and President of the Oman–Pakistan Friendship Association, said the establishment of the body represents a new chapter in bilateral relations and aims to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The not-for-profit association seeks to promote friendship, cultural exchange, economic cooperation and people-to-people engagement between Oman and Pakistan. It will also work to support both governments in strengthening ties across trade, economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological fields.

Speaking at the inauguration, Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate of Oman, said bilateral trade between the two countries had exceeded $1.5 billion in the early months of this year, highlighting strong potential for further growth.

“It reflects a collective commitment to building stronger relations founded on mutual respect, cultural understanding, trade partnerships, and community engagement,” he said.

The association will also organise cultural events, educational programmes, business networking forums and youth-focused initiatives in the coming period.

“These activities are aimed at deepening mutual understanding and strengthening relations between the people of the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Syed Fayyaz Shah added.

Redha Juma Al Saleh, Board Member of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Board Member, OPFA, emphasised that the association will serve as an active platform to enhance economic, cultural and social cooperation. It will significantly contribute to building bridges of communication among businessmen, academics, intellectuals, and youth in both countries.

In his speech, Al Saleh added that the Oman-Pakistan Friendship Association plans to organise a variety of future activities aimed at fostering relations and mutual understanding between the peoples of Oman and Pakistan.

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