As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

Opened by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Group PLC, discussions centred on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Qatar’s capital markets have seen significant development over recent years, supported by the country’s strong economic fundamentals, robust regulations and sustained sovereign strength establishing itself as resilient and credible market for international investors. We are seeing meaningful progress through continued market modernization, the expansion of capital market infrastructure and the adoption of innovative digital solutions that enhance efficiency and broaden investor access. As a gateway between Asia, Europe and Africa, Qatar is well positioned to facilitate capital flows across growth corridors.”

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Al Ansari, CEO, Qatar Stock Exchange, said: “The HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference represents an important platform for strengthening engagement between GCC capital markets and the global investment community. Our participation provided an opportunity to highlight the progress achieved by Qatar’s capital market and present the investment opportunities available in Qatar to leading international investors and market participants.”

He added: “Qatar Stock Exchange remains focused on advancing its strategic priorities by enhancing market liquidity, broadening the range of investment products, strengthening market infrastructure, and supporting greater participation from both local and international investors. These efforts are aligned with the joint work being undertaken across Qatar’s financial market ecosystem to support the implementation of the Third Financial Sector Strategy. Through continued cooperation among QFMA, Qatar Stock Exchange, Edaa, and other key stakeholders, we are working to improve market efficiency and accessibility, deepen liquidity, diversify investment opportunities, and further enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of Qatar’s financial markets at both regional and international levels.”

Conversations at the conference reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure.

HSBC has played an active role in supporting Qatar’s capital markets development, including participation in landmark transaction and innovative financing initiatives that enhance connectivity between local issuers and international investors. This includes the latest USD 500 million digital native bond issuance, executed using Orian, HSBC’s digital asset platform, which showcased the potential of digital capital markets to enhance efficiency and modernize market practices.

As the largest international bank in Qatar, HSBC continues to leverage its global network to connect clients with international pools of capital, facilitate cross boarder investment flows and support’s country’s ambition to build a more diversified, digitally enabled and globally integrated economy.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

May Mohsen

maymohsen@hsbc.com

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com