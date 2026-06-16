Abu Dhabi, UAE: The next chapter of MENA's restructuring market will not be defined solely by how businesses manage distress, but by how effectively stakeholders preserve value, deploy capital, and create pathways to recovery. Rising refinancing requirements, increasing pressure on corporate balance sheets, the emergence of private credit as a significant source of capital, and a growing market for distressed and special situations investments are reshaping how businesses, lenders, and investors approach financial recovery and value creation.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Justice, the 4th Annual Financial Restructuring MENA Conference (FRC) from 17-18 June 2026 in Abu Dhabi, will convene large corporates and family offices, top-tier banks, private credit, hedge funds, policymakers, restructuring advisories and law firms, among other key stakeholders.

FRC 2026 will explore some of the most important issues facing the industry today, from preserving viable businesses and strengthening recovery outcomes, to optimizing NPL management strategies, mobilizing capital into stressed opportunities, and enhancing confidence in the region's restructuring ecosystem. As regulatory frameworks continue to mature and markets become increasingly sophisticated, collaboration between policymakers, lenders, corporates, investors, and restructuring professionals has never been more important.

Fatima Mohamed Almutawa, Head of Financial Reorganization and Bankruptcy Unit, Ministry of Justice UAE, said: “In today’s economic environment, ensuring that businesses facing financial challenges have access to effective restructuring tools remain a key priority. At the Ministry of Justice, we are committed to creating a strong and balanced restructuring framework, one that protects businesses, preserves value and safeguards the interests of creditors and the wider economy. The UAE has introduced significant reforms in recent years, including the updated bankruptcy and financial restructuring laws. These frameworks are designed to encourage companies to restructure effectively and avoid liquidation.”

Recognized as the region's premier restructuring gathering, the conference has become the platform where the market's key decision-makers come together to exchange insights, build partnerships, and shape the future direction of restructuring across MENA.