The committees to help shape conference agendas addressing AI, resilience, cyber-physical security convergence, predictive risk management and next-generation fire protection strategies

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading platform for security, safety, and fire protection, has announced the formation of the Advisory Committees for its flagship Future Security Summit and Fire Protection & Technology Summit, bringing together some of the region's most respected experts to help shape discussions around the rapidly evolving security and fire protection landscape.

Taking place during Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 from 16–18 November at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), the two CPD-certified conferences will bring together international experts, policymakers and industry leaders to examine the technologies, strategies and partnerships needed to safeguard Saudi Arabia's next phase of growth under Vision 2030.

The Future Security Summit Advisory Committee includes representatives from the Royal Commission for AlUla, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Dubai Airports, IFPO MENASA, King Salman International Airport and other leading organisations. Meanwhile, the Fire Protection & Technology Summit Advisory Committee brings together specialists from Saudi Aramco, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya City, King Fahd International Airport and AECOM.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, said: "The advisory committees bring together professionals with decades of operational, strategic and technical experience across security, emergency management, fire protection and resilience.

"Their in-depth knowledge will help ensure that the Future Security Summit and Fire Protection & Technology Summit address the real-world challenges facing organisations today, while providing practical insights into the technologies, frameworks and leadership strategies shaping these sectors in the Kingdom and beyond."

Addressing the next generation of security challenges

According to Yusuf Hasan, Senior Aviation Security Advisor at the International Civil Aviation Organization and member of the Future Security Summit Advisory Committee, the convergence of rapid development and evolving risks is creating a new security paradigm across the region.

"The key challenge today is managing rapid growth while maintaining secure, resilient and trusted environments," said Hasan. "As Saudi Arabia's tourism, aviation, logistics and digital sectors expand, so too does the complexity of the threat landscape."

He added that artificial intelligence is accelerating the shift from reactive security to predictive, intelligence-led models through enhanced threat detection, analytics and automation.

The Future Security Summit will explore many of these themes through discussions focused on cyber-physical security convergence, AI-enabled security operations, crisis and emergency management, critical infrastructure protection, workforce development and resilience planning.

Advancing fire protection for a new generation of infrastructure

Dr Reginald D. Freeman, Member of the Board of Directors, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and member of the Fire Protection & Technology Summit Advisory Committee, said the fire protection sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

"One of the most significant trends is the shift from traditional code compliance toward risk-informed, performance-based fire engineering. The complexity of today's mega-projects requires more sophisticated approaches to fire and life safety.

"The future of fire protection in Saudi Arabia will not simply be about responding to emergencies; it will be about anticipating risk, strengthening resilience, and enabling sustainable growth," said Freeman.

Together, the advisory committees will play a key role in ensuring that both conference programmes remain closely aligned with the priorities of Saudi Arabia's security, safety and fire protection sectors, while supporting knowledge exchange among government authorities, developers, infrastructure operators and technology providers.

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors and over 500 exhibitors from around the world, reinforcing its position as the Kingdom's premier platform for innovation in security, safety, and fire protection.

The full list of Advisory Committee members can be found here for Future Security Summit Advisory Committee and here for Fire Protection & Technology Summit Advisory Committee.

For more information, please visit Intersec Saudi Arabia’s website.

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About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place from 16 to 18 November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom’s leading trade exhibition dedicated to the safety, security and fire protection industries, the event brings together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals under one roof. The exhibition serves as a key platform for business, industry exchange and the discovery of the latest technologies and solutions shaping the sector in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025

Media Contact:

Tayce Marchesi

Tayce.marchesi@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.intersec-saudiarabia.ksa.messefrankfurt.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.intersec-saudiarabia.ksa.messefrankfurt.com