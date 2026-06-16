Dubai, UAE: The first 30 hospitality and tourism industry leaders have been confirmed as speakers at the Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World, taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, 29 September to 1 October 2026.

Held under the theme for 2026: ‘Reinvest in our Future,’ FHS World brings together hospitality owners, operators, investors, developers, consultants and educators to discuss the most pressing topics and developments in the global hospitality investment sector.

Details of the speakers can be found at https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/speakers, with the list constantly updated as more sign up. Confirmed speakers include:

Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman, Banyan Group; Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Founder, Sosei; Ina Plunien, Senior Vice President – Hospitality, Cain; Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International; Artur Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, TUI BLUE Hotels & Resorts; Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches; Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Arada Hospitality and Entertainment; Amit Nayak, Vice President, Hospitality Asset Managers Association Middle East and Africa; Selim El Zein, Vice President - Head of Asset Management & Investments, Deyaar Development PJSC; Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer, Rotana Hotels; Sajid Siddique, Senior Vice President - Head - Real Estate Structuring & Advisory, Mashreq Bank; Hala Matar Choufany, President Middle East & Africa, HVS MEA; Riyan Itani, Founder, Global Branded Residences Ltd.; Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International; Michael Aldridge, Founder & CEO, KOFISI; Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece, and Cyprus, Radisson Hotel Group; Amir Ali Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East & Africa, Minor Hotel Group; Hamed Aljufairi, Vice President – Operations, Compass Project Consulting; Rene Beil, Managing Director, Beaufort Global, Chairman, MAARAH HOLDINGS & HAMA President Middle East; Judith Cartwright, CEO & Founder, Black Coral Consulting; Michael Cirino, Founder & Chief Experience Officer, House of Attention; Stefan Dubbeling, Managing Director Development EMEA, BWH Hotels; Amr El Nady, Head of Hotels & Hospitality MEA and Managing Director, Global Hotel Desk JLL; Giuliano Gasparini, FRICS, CRE, HAMA, IoH, CHIA, Head of Hospitality Asset Management, WASL Group; Gary Greene, Principal, GARY GREENE DESIGN; Costas Livadaris, Hospitality & Leisure Lead – EMEA, Parsons; Wesam Okasha, Head of Global Development, TUI BLUE Hotels & Resorts; Tea Ros, Managing Director, Strategic Hotel Consulting; Rahul Salgia, Founder & CEO, DigiValet; David Vely, Vice President – Development, Club Med, and Santiago Yñigo, Co-Founder & CEO, SALVA

Ali Shahid, CEO, The Bench, said: “We are proud to announce our first set of speakers, partners, and the rapidly evolving agenda for FHS World 2026. The response we have seen from the global hospitality investment community ahead of this year's edition has been extraordinary, reaffirming the resilience and confidence that continue to define our industry. The months ahead will be critical for hospitality investment, particularly in the Middle East, as the industry looks beyond today's challenges and towards tomorrow's opportunities - and we are proud that FHS World will be the platform where that story is written."

The summit will feature its customary packed agenda addressing pressing industry opportunities, challenges and trends. Through keynote speeches, panel discussion, presentations and round table debates, this year’s FHS World programme covers content themes such as global hospitality investments, projects & destinations, wellness & medical tourism, branding strategies, sustainability & innovation, technology & AI, branded residences, restaurant investment, education investment, green construction & smart cities.

Again this year, event features at FHS World includes the dedicated Branded Residences Forum, taking place on 1 October, country pavilions, networking receptions, FHS Awards and projects & investment opportunities.

Over 300 investors attended last year’s summit with a combined 5.4 trillion USD assets under management. The 2025 summit attracted 65% new investors, and 35% of investors came from non-GCC countries.

For more information about the 2026 edition of Future Hospitality World, please visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/world

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to FHS Africa (formerly AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow. Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS World

Dates: 29 September - 1 October 2026

Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Partners:

Jumeirah as Host Partner; China Search for Culture Power Committee (Country Pavilion), Radisson Hotel Group, and Taiba Investments as Strategic Partners; Arada, Club Med, HVS, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Modon Hospitality, Red Sea Global, Rotana Hotels & Resort, and The Ascott Limited as Headline partners; Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches, Accor, Aleph Hospitality, BWH Hotels, Compass, EHL Hospitality Business School, Gary Greene Design, H World International, House of Attention, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), JLL, Knight Frank, KOFISI, Legacy Hotels Holding, Minor Hotels, Parsons, QUO, Rikas Hospitality Group, STR CoStar™️, The First Group Hospitality, Tui Hotels & Resorts, United Hospitality Management, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Partners; Cavendish Maxwell, FSK & Partners (Speed Networking Sponsor), iReserved, Rove Hotels, Shaza Hotels, Start Reverse China, and Worldvue as Exhibitors; digivalet, Global Branded Residences (GBR), Marriott International, and Sectorlight as BRF Partners.

Media contact:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director In2 Consulting

Email: anne@in2consulting.com

Office: +971 4 455 8499

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