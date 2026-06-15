KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has issued a comprehensive regulatory framework governing long-term residency permits for foreign investors, under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026, published in the Official Gazette “Kuwait Alyoum.”

The new rules are designed to streamline investment residency procedures while imposing strict legal, financial, and compliance requirements aimed at strengthening oversight and attracting high-value foreign investment.

Under the resolution, investor residency permits may be granted for up to 15 years to eligible categories, including owners of licensed investment entities, partners, senior executives, and their immediate family members, which include spouses, parents, and children.

The process is administered by the General Directorate of Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, based on recommendations from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), in accordance with relevant investment and residency laws.

To qualify for investor residency, applicants must meet several mandatory conditions.

A key requirement is the submission of a criminal record certificate confirming that the applicant has no prior security or judicial convictions that would legally prevent the issuance of residency. Additionally, passports must be valid for a minimum of six months from the date of application, ensuring compliance with standard immigration documentation rules.

The resolution places significant responsibility on investment entities, requiring them to assume full legal accountability for the accuracy of all submitted data, documents, and declarations. Authorities emphasized that any false information or forged documents will lead to immediate rejection or cancellation of residency, along with potential legal consequences under applicable Kuwaiti law.

A central feature of the new framework is the financial threshold imposed on qualifying investment entities. The resolution mandates that the total investment volume must not be less than KD 5 million, while the capital of the investment entity must be at least KD 1 million. Applicants must also provide proof that the capital has been deposited within Kuwait. These requirements apply to all investment activities licensed under Law No. 116 of 2013 on the Promotion of Direct Investment, with provisions allowing future adjustment of thresholds based on recommendations from the competent minister and KDIPA.

In addition to financial criteria, investment entities must maintain a genuine operational presence within Kuwait and actively conduct business activities. They are also required to comply with employment regulations, including hiring minimum quotas of Kuwaiti nationals as determined by KDIPA in coordination with relevant authorities, reinforcing national workforce participation policies.

The application process has been structured for efficiency, with KDIPA responsible for reviewing submissions and verifying compliance with all conditions. Once a complete application is submitted, KDIPA must issue a decision within five working days. However, the authority reserves the right to request additional documentation or data at any stage. Failure to provide the requested information within 30 days will result in automatic rejection of the application. Submission of an application is also considered a legal acknowledgment of the accuracy of all provided information.

The resolution further outlines procedures for renewal of investor residency permits. Renewal applications must be submitted at least 60 days before the expiry of the current permit. Renewal is contingent on the continued operation of the investment entity and ongoing compliance with all legal, financial, and regulatory requirements outlined in the resolution.

It also defines strict conditions under which investor residency may be cancelled or terminated before expiry. These include criminal convictions related to corruption offences, loss of eligibility criteria, submission of false or forged documents, failure to commence business activity, prolonged inactivity exceeding one year, or cancellation or liquidation of the investment entity’s license. In such cases, the relevant authorities must be notified to ensure immediate cancellation of residency status.

Once an investor's residency permit expires, all associated residency permits automatically lapse unless renewed. However, holders are granted a grace period of up to 90 days to settle financial and legal obligations within Kuwait. In exceptional cases, this period may be extended up to 180 days upon approval by the Director General of the Residency Affairs Department.

Finally, the resolution directs all competent authorities to implement its provisions immediately upon publication. Officials stated that the framework is intended to enhance transparency, improve regulatory oversight, and position Kuwait as a more structured and attractive destination for foreign direct investment, while ensuring compliance with national economic and labor policies.

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