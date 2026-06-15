Bahrain - His Majesty King Hamad has issued several new laws and significant legislative amendments that protect investments and update consumer protection.

This follows their approval by Parliament and the Shura Council.

The laws also cover several other key sectors, including justice, industry, healthcare and government tenders, in addition to the ratification of several regional and international agreements.Leading the legislative package is the new Legal Profession Law, which replaces the existing legislation enacted in 1980.

The new law aims to advance the legal profession and enhance the efficiency of legal and judicial work, while providing a transitional period for lawyers and law firms to regularise their status under the updated framework.

The package also includes substantial amendments to the Establishment and Organisation of Industrial Areas Law. The changes are designed to strengthen the investment environment, improve the management of industrial plots and enhance the utilisation of industrial land and facilities.

Amendments were also introduced to the laws governing the practice of medicine and dentistry, as well as allied medical professions.

The changes impose stricter penalties for practising the professions without a licence and for falsely claiming professional qualifications.

The amendments aim to reinforce the quality and safety of healthcare services while safeguarding patients’ rights.

Consumer protection legislation was also updated, granting relevant authorities broader powers to impose administrative penalties and fines on violators, as well as regulate promotional campaigns and commercial discount offers. The measures are intended to strengthen oversight and better protect consumers.

The legislative package further includes amendments to the Government Tender Law and the Civil and Commercial Procedures Act.In addition, Bahrain ratified an agreement with Saudi Arabia on avoiding double taxation and joined several international conventions related to the protection of marine environment, the exchange of financial information and the transfer of sentenced persons.

The comprehensive legislative package underscores Bahrain’s commitment to continuously modernising its legal and regulatory framework to keep pace with global developments, enhance confidence in the business environment, and reinforce the kingdom’s position as a regional hub for investment and sustainable development.

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