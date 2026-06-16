London – The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), and Edaa successfully concluded their participation in the fifth edition of the GCC Capital Markets Conference, organized by HSBC in London from 8 to 11 June 2026.

The participation reflected the growing standing of Qatar’s Capital Markets on the international stage and highlighted the continued development of the financial sector in the State of Qatar. It gave listed Qatari companies a strategic platform to connect with leading asset managers and global institutional investors.

Building on this strong presence, and reflecting rising international confidence in Qatar’s Capital Markets, the conference featured a series of high-level meetings. A delegation representing Qatar’s Capital Market ecosystem, led by the Chief Executive Officers of QFMA, QSE, and Edaa, held extensive discussions with leading international investors, financial institution executives, asset managers, prime brokers, global custodians, and representatives of major financial and investment institutions.

Discussions focused on the development of Capital Markets across the GCC, strengthening liquidity, governance, investment opportunities, cross-border capital flows, and the continued advancement of market infrastructure.

QSE discussed the ongoing development of Qatar’s financial market and highlighted the latest regulatory reforms and the market’s growing appeal to international investors seeking stable, long-term investment opportunities.

On the sidelines of the conference, Qatar Stock Exchange took part in the GCC Capital Markets CEOs meeting held on 8 July. As part of its wider program to strengthen engagement with international investors, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London provided a platform that brought together representatives from 14 listed Qatari companies and representatives from 40 global investment institutions.

During the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference, the participating Qatari companies held 185 one-on-one and group meetings with representatives from international investment institutions. The meetings covered financial performance, growth prospects, and the fast-moving economic shifts underway in Qatar. These meetings reflect Qatar Stock Exchange’s strategic focus on building long-term, sustainable relationships with foreign investment institutions that continue to raise their allocations in Qatar as they diversify their portfolios.

This joint participation demonstrates the ongoing coordination and integration between QFMA, QSE and Edaa in support of the objectives of Qatar’s Third Financial Sector Strategy. Each institution plays a vital role in strengthening the competitiveness, efficiency and attractiveness of Qatar’s Financial Markets at both regional and international levels.

Qatar’s Capital Market continues to establish their position as one of the most resilient and advanced markets in the region, supported by the strength of the national economy and effective collaboration among key stakeholders to advance market infrastructure, regulatory development and investor engagement. This momentum is further reinforced by market depth, a diversified investor base, product innovation, enhanced liquidity measures. These efforts continue to strengthen investor confidence locally and internationally, while strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading investment destination with growing competitive advantages at the regional and global levels.

About the Qatar Financial Markets Authority

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority is the body responsible for the regulation, supervision, and oversight of financial markets in the State of Qatar. Its oversight covers Qatar Stock Exchange, Edaa, and financial services firms, along with all aspects of their operations.

The Authority was established under Law No. (33) of 2005 and began operations in 2007.

Its mission is to protect investors and maintain the stability of Qatar’s capital markets. Its vision is to advance these markets into a regional model for financial services.

About Qatar Stock Exchange

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) is the principal securities market of the State of Qatar. QSE gives local and international investors direct access to a deep, well-regulated capital market across equities, ETFs, sukuk, bonds, and Treasury bills.

Issuers list on QSE to raise capital, broaden their investor base, and grow in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategy. Investors trade through transparent execution, strong disclosure standards, and a corporate governance framework aligned with international benchmarks.

QSE operates under the supervision of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA). It is a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is included in the world’s leading emerging market indices, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a top investment destination in the region.

About Edaa

Edaa is Qatar’s central securities depository and an integrated post-trade market infrastructure institution. It safeguards securities, delivers investor services, and operates the post-trade infrastructure that underpins Qatar’s capital markets — supporting the objectives of the Qatar Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Media Inquiries

Saoud Algosaibi

Content and Relationship Manager

saoud.algosaibi@qe.qa