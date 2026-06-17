Muscat: Continuing to reinforce its commitment to cultivating future-ready talent and advancing meaningful industry-academia collaboration, Sohar International recently participated in the Employer Summit & Career Fair 2026 hosted by Muscat University. Bringing together leading employers, students, and graduates under one platform, the event served as an important forum for discussions surrounding career readiness, evolving industry expectations, and opportunities for stronger collaboration between employers and emerging talent, while also enabling direct engagement with individuals exploring future professional pathways.

Commenting on the participation, Mahira Al Raisi, Chief People Officer at Sohar International, said, “Investing in youth development and employability is closely linked to the long-term resilience and competitiveness of any nation. Platforms that help bridge the gap between education and industry play an important role in strengthening alignment between graduates’ capabilities and the evolving needs of the labor market, while also improving access to real career opportunities. At Sohar International, we view talent development as an ongoing strategic priority, not only in terms of attracting capable individuals, but also in helping foster an environment where ambition, innovation, and professional growth can meaningfully contribute to the Sultanate’s broader economic future.”

Through its participation in the Employer Summit & Career Fair 2026, Sohar International engaged with attendees through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and direct career-focused interactions. As part of the Career Fair segment, representatives from the bank’s HR team connected with students, alumni, and aspiring professionals to share insights into employment opportunities, career pathways, and professional development prospects at Sohar International, while also highlighting the dynamic skill sets increasingly shaping the future of the banking industry. The engagement further enabled the bank to strengthen connections with prospective talent while broadening outreach among individuals exploring careers within the banking industry.

As the banking and financial services sector continues to evolve amid accelerating digital transformation and shifting customer expectations, the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and future-focused capabilities is becoming increasingly significant across the industry. In line with this changing landscape, Sohar International places strong emphasis on fostering a dynamic professional environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and long-term development.

Participation in platforms such as the Employer Summit & Career Fair 2026 further reflects the bank’s broader commitment to engaging students and graduates early and highlighting the evolving opportunities and capabilities in the industry. Such engagements also provide an important avenue for meaningful interaction with emerging professionals while reinforcing Sohar International’s continued presence across platforms that encourage knowledge-sharing, institutional connectivity, and sustained engagement with Oman’s academic and professional landscape.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om