Dubai, Saur, a global pure-play water services company, has highlighted the critical role of resilient water infrastructure in supporting Qatar's sustainability ambitions and the Gulf's long-term urban development objectives during Project Qatar 2026.

During the event, Saur showcased its end-to-end expertise across the entire water cycle, highlighting innovative and sustainable solutions in smart water management, infrastructure operations and maintenance, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and advanced digital technologies that enhance operational efficiency, asset performance, and long-term resource sustainability.

The company also underscored its growing presence in Qatar through strategic public-private partnerships and collaborative initiatives with key government stakeholders, including its ongoing partnership with Ashghal (the Public Works Authority) on critical wastewater and water infrastructure projects. This partnership with Ashghal reflect a shared commitment to strengthening public-private sector collaboration, driving innovation, and delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions that support Qatar’s national development objectives.

Building on its established operational initiative in Qatar, Saur continues to deliver reliable, efficient, and sustainable wastewater services while leveraging international best practices and technical expertise to support the country’s evolving infrastructure needs. Through their partnership. Ashghal and Saur contribute to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the nation’s broader sustainability agenda by promoting resource efficiency, environmental stewardship, circular water management, and the development of future-ready water and wastewater systems that enhance water security and improve quality of life for communities across the country

Christophe Tanguy, CEO of Saur Middle East, said: “Qatar has been investing heavily in world-class infrastructure while advancing its sustainability priorities. Our partnership with Ashghal supports the operation and optimisation of critical wastewater infrastructure that serves communities, safeguards the environment, and enables more efficient resource management. Project Qatar 2026 served as a valuable platform to demonstrate how operational excellence, digital innovation, and sustainable water management approaches can contribute to the country’s long-term development goals and reinforce resilience for the future.”

As urban development accelerates across Qatar, pressure on natural resources has been intensifying. Given this evolving situation, resilient wastewater infrastructure has become increasingly vital to supporting environmental sustainability, improving resource efficiency, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Leveraging its global expertise and local operational experience, Saur continues to work in tandem with public-sector stakeholders to improve infrastructure performance, advance national sustainability agendas, and deliver future-ready water solutions across the country and the broader Gulf region.

About Saur :

Saur is an international water in infrastructure and services, specializing in the design, operation, and optimization of infrastructure for local authorities and industrial clients. The Group operates across the entire water cycle, with a strong focus on operational performance, continuity of service, and the sustainable management of resources.

In 2024, Saur became the first company in the sector to issue blue bonds, positioning the Group at the forefront of sustainable finance applied to environmental infrastructure.

In 2025, the Group generated revenue of over €2.3 billion and employs 15,000 people in more than 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Spain, the United States, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, and the United Kingdom. www.saur.com