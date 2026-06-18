Sharjah: The fifth edition of the Mango Festival will kick off on Friday, 26 June, at Expo Khorfakkan, highlighting a wide range of premium mango varieties, all sourced directly from local farms in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

Held under the theme “Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth,” the three-day festival is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan City Municipality, and Expo Khorfakkan, with the support of the Government of Sharjah.

The Mango festival, a celebration of the Eastern Region’s agricultural strength, serves as an integrated agri-tourism and economic platform to showcase the region’s rich seasonal fruit production.

It also provides new marketing opportunities for farm owners, local producers, and productive families to showcase their agricultural output, thereby promoting the emirate’s sustainable development goals and stimulating its commercial activity.

This year’s edition seeks to further strengthen Khorfakkan’s position as a distinguished agricultural hub while supporting local farmers, improving productivity, and strengthening the long-term competitiveness of the local agricultural sector.

The festival features five main competitions, with cash prizes awarded to winners across all categories.

The competitions will begin on Friday with the main “Mango Mazayna” (Most Beautiful Mango) contest, the Largest Mango, and the Most Beautiful Mango Basket Competition for families. Participants may submit their entries on the same day between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The contests will continue on Saturday, 27 June, with the Children’s Mango Beauty Contest and the Best Innovative Idea or Mango-Based Project Competition.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at the Sharjah Chamber, said the Mango festival provides an ideal platform for farmers in Sharjah’s Eastern Region to expand market access, enhance revenues, and support local economic activity.

He noted that the festival plays an important role in promoting the region’s tourism appeal by attracting domestic and international visitors to explore its scenic landscapes and rich agricultural heritage.

Al Mansouri added that Mango Festival supports the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and contributes to strengthening the sustainability of the agricultural sector as a key pillar of food security and the national economy.

The festival has established a comprehensive set of competition criteria to ensure transparency, integrity, and equal competition across all categories.

Participants are required to submit locally produced crops originating from their own farms or home gardens, with official ownership documents required during registration. Additional conditions include mandatory field inspections and verification visits for top-ranking winners, conducted by the judging committee at their farms and residences to confirm compliance with competition requirements.

Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the festival will feature premium varieties of mangoes, citrus fruits, and other agricultural products sourced from farms throughout the Eastern Region.

Visitors will also have access to a range of educational and awareness programmes, along with specialised workshops on modern agricultural practices, mango tree cultivation, and pest management.

In addition, the festival will offer a diverse schedule of cultural and heritage activities, traditional folkloric performances, daily competitions, and prize draws, enhancing visitor engagement and supporting knowledge transfer.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com