ABIDJAN - Ghana ​and Ivory ⁠Coast have agreed to start the ‌2026/27 cocoa season on September 1 and ​end it on August 31, Ghanaian President John ​Dramani Mahama said ​on Tuesday.

The two African countries, which together account for about 60% of ⁠global output, had been working closely to align prices they pay farmers for cocoa beans.

After a meeting with Ivory ​Coast's ‌President Alassane Ouattara ⁠in the ⁠capital Abidjan, Mahama said they would harmonize guaranteed ​minimum farmgate prices that ‌are usually announced at ⁠the start of the marketing season.

"We are partners, not adversaries or competitors, in the cocoa sector. This collaboration must be strengthened and allow us to make our producers happy," Mahama told media.

Earlier this year, Ivory Coast, ‌the world's biggest producer, moved the start ⁠of the mid-crop to ​March 1 from April 1 in hopes of boosting sales of the stocks ​left from ‌the main crop.