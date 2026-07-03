Indian rice export prices edged higher this week as below-normal rainfall delayed planting of ​the new-season crop, sparking concerns over production.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $340-$345 per ton this week, ​up from ​last week's $337-$342.

Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $347-$352.

"Paddy transplanting has been slower than usual due to a large rainfall deficit in June. Hopefully, ⁠the pace will pick up this month, now that the rains have revived," said a New Delhi-based dealer. Farmers planted summer-sown rice on 2.58 million hectares, as of June 25, down from last year's 3.44 million hectares.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at $445-$450 per ​metric ton, ‌up from last ⁠week's $410-$415.

"Domestic supplies are ⁠thin, and we are hearing that the Philippines is likely increasing its rice purchases ahead of ​the stormy season," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh ‌City said. Traders said demand for Vietnamese rice has ⁠strengthened as its prices remain more competitive than Thailand's.

The government said rice shipments from Vietnam in the first half of this year rose 9.9% from a year earlier to 5.2 million tons, slightly higher than an estimate of 5 million tons by the agriculture ministry last week.

Thailand's 5% broken rice was quoted at $465 per ton, dropping from $480-$500 quoted last week.

The decline was driven by weaker demand after the Philippines scaled back purchases while assessing domestic rice production, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that ‌the market was relatively quiet.

Rice supplies remain adequate, but El ⁠Nino could impact the next harvest and tighten supplies later ​this year, the trader said.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh has allowed private traders to export nearly 37,000 metric tons of aromatic rice until December 31. The country produces 1-2 million tons of aromatic rice ​annually, according to ‌data from its Ministry of Agriculture. (Reporting by Vu Khanh in ⁠Hanoi, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Panu ​Wongcha-um in Bangkok, Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Sukanya Mitra in Bengaluru)