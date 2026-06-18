Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the 117th annual conference and exhibition of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) for the third consecutive year. Held under the theme ‘Connecting Networks,’ the event will take place in Ottawa, Canada, from 23 to 26 June 2026. Empower’s delegation will be led by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association – GCC, and Member Emeritus of the IDEA Board of Directors, and will also include senior company officials and employees.

The IDEA Conference and Exhibition is the largest and most prominent global event dedicated to the district energy sector, bringing together extensive international participation from the public and private sectors, as well as hundreds of industry experts and specialists from around the world each year. Empower participates in and sponsors the event annually as one of the leading global players in the sector, reflecting its role in advancing district cooling technologies and supporting their wider adoption across a range of industries and applications.

Empower’s agenda at the conference includes the participation of H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar in an opening session, titled ‘An International Perspective on District Energy Momentum.’ During the session, Bin Shafar will highlight Empower’s pioneering district cooling model in Dubai, the company’s global growth journey, and its achievements in advancing sustainability and energy efficiency.

The conference will also feature the signing of a memorandum of understanding by representatives from various countries, including the UAE, aimed at strengthening international cooperation to accelerate the deployment of district energy systems. The initiative seeks to promote district energy as a proven solution for improving energy efficiency, enhancing energy security, supporting local economic development and reducing emissions, in line with the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Empower’s participation as a Diamond Sponsor of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) Conference and Exhibition reflects the company’s global leadership in the district cooling sector and its commitment to supporting international platforms that drive industry development and advance energy efficiency and sustainability. It also aligns with the vision of the UAE and Dubai to foster a sustainable development model built on innovation, efficient resource use and the adoption of advanced solutions that reduce emissions and enhance quality of life,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

“Through our participation in this global event, we aim to highlight Empower’s pioneering district cooling experience and showcase Dubai’s achievements, which have positioned it as a global benchmark in the sector. We believe that strengthening international cooperation, exchanging expertise and building strategic partnerships are essential to accelerating the deployment and wider adoption of district energy systems. Such collaboration supports the integration of global expertise with proven practical experience and contributes to advancing district energy as a key enabler of sustainable future cities,” he added.