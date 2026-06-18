Paris: The UAE Pavilion at Eurosatory 2026 continues to offer a platform for UAE national entities to strengthen international partnerships, with 3,125 visitors to the pavilion on day three of the event and 92 meetings taking place between UAE entities and international defence companies and delegations, further solidifying the UAE's position as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion serves as a unified showcase of the UAE's defence capabilities, bringing together the leading national defence entities under one roof to engage with global industry stakeholders and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Throughout the day, EDGE Group held 19 meetings, Resource Industries held 14 meetings, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect held 12 meetings. The collaboration between UAE national companies and international defence and security leaders at Eurosatory underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing global defence partnerships and fostering innovation.

Meanwhile, ADNEC Group, which is participating at Eurosatory 2026 to promote national defence events, held 47 meetings at the pavilion and their stand regarding the 2027 edition International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the 2029 edition of Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), and the 2029 edition of International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR).

Several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreements were signed at the pavilion. EDGE Group and EM&E Group, a leading Spanish group in defence and security innovation and technologies signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in the UAE. Additionally, an MoU was signed between EDGE Group and Thermoteknix, a United Kingdom based innovator in infrared thermal imaging, night vision, and augmented reality vision systems, serving defence and security. EDGE Group also signed an MoU with Ursa Major, an American aerospace and defence company manufacturing rocket engines and hypersonic propulsion systems.

The UAE Pavilion welcomed several industry leaders and military delegations, including a delegation from the Brazilian Armed Forces, as well as a visit from Major General (Ret'd) Charles Beaudouin, CEO of COGES Events, the organiser of Eurosatory 2026. Their visits and tours of the pavilion, along with viewings of national products showcased by UAE national defence industries, reflect the quality and growing competitiveness of the UAE's defence sector on the global stage.

The UAE Pavilion will continue to welcome visitors throughout the final two days of the Eurosatory at indoor stands G415 and H415, Hall 5A, and outdoor stand EXTPE6A, Booth A190 of the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte in Paris, France, showcasing the UAE’s latest defence and security innovations, engage with senior industry leaders and defence experts.