XS.com, the award-winning global multi-asset broker, successfully hosted an exclusive partner seminar in Casablanca, Morocco, bringing together a select group of key affiliates, strategic partners, and financial industry professionals for a high-level exchange focused on market developments, partnership excellence, and the future of global trading.

Held at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Casablanca, the event underscored XS.com’s unwavering commitment to fostering strong, long-term relationships with its partners through direct engagement, meaningful dialogue, and collaborative growth initiatives. The seminar reflected the company's belief that face-to-face interaction remains a cornerstone of successful partnerships, enabling deeper alignment, stronger trust, and shared strategic vision.

Designed as a premium gathering for XS.com's valued partners, the seminar provided an exclusive platform for participants to engage directly with senior company representatives, exchange insights on industry trends, and explore new opportunities for mutual growth in an increasingly dynamic global financial landscape.

The program commenced with opening remarks that highlighted XS.com’s continued investment in its partner ecosystem and its dedication to supporting partners through innovation, education, advanced technology, and tailored business development initiatives.

Simon-Peter Massabni (Head of Global Sales) delivered a comprehensive presentation on XS.com’s global vision and strategic roadmap, outlining the company’s international expansion, operational strengths, and commitment to delivering institutional-grade trading infrastructure, deep liquidity, and exceptional client support across global markets.

A second presentation, titled “XS & Its Partners: A Success Journey Powered by Strong Marketing,” was delivered remotely by Omar Alaa (Regional Marketing Director – MENA) and showcased how strategic marketing initiatives, collaborative partner programs, and data-driven growth strategies continue to create sustainable value and measurable success across multiple regions.

A key highlight of the event was the executive panel discussion, “The Future of Trading and Successful Partnerships with XS,” featuring Simon-Peter Massabni, Wael Hammad (Chief Commercial Officer), and Mohamad Ibrahim (Group CEO). The discussion explored emerging industry trends, evolving client expectations, technological innovation, and the critical role of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of financial markets. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, offering attendees direct access to senior leadership and fostering open, constructive dialogue.

The seminar concluded with an exclusive executive dinner, providing an elegant setting for further discussions and reinforcing the strong relationships that form the foundation of XS.com’s growing global partner network.

The Casablanca seminar further demonstrated XS.com’s commitment to building a globally connected yet locally empowered partner community. Through prestigious gatherings such as this, XS.com continues to create opportunities for meaningful engagement, knowledge sharing, and long-term collaboration while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the global financial services industry.

By prioritizing direct interaction and maintaining close relationships with its partners, XS.com continues to cultivate a partnership-driven culture that supports sustainable growth, innovation, and shared success across international markets.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.